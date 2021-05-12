Arcos Dorados : reports Q1 2021 financial results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ARCOS DORADOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Positive consolidated 1 systemwide comparable sales growth for the first time since the fourth quarter 2019, overcoming operating restrictions throughout the quarter

systemwide comparable sales growth for the first time since the fourth quarter 2019, overcoming operating restrictions throughout the quarter The Three D's Strategy drove revenue with Drive-thru and Delivery growing 55% and 208% in constant currency 1 , respectively, and Digital generating 37% of sales 1

Drive-thru and Delivery growing 55% and 208% in constant currency , respectively, and Digital generating 37% of sales Consolidated 1 Adjusted EBITDA reached $24.7 million, positive in all four divisions, with especially strong performances in SLAD and the Caribbean 1

Adjusted EBITDA reached $24.7 million, positive in all four divisions, with especially strong performances in SLAD and the Caribbean Consolidated 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin, improved 30 basis points, excluding the non-cash bad debt reserve reversal from the prior year quarter Montevideo, Uruguay, May 12, 2021 - Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America's largest restaurant chain and the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. First Quarter 2021 Highlights - Excluding Venezuela Consolidated revenues totaled $559.8 million, 9.1% lower in US dollars, but 3.8% higher on a constant currency basis 2 , versus the prior year period.

, versus the prior year period. Systemwide comparable sales 2 increased 2.1% versus the prior year quarter, despite ongoing operating restrictions and a difficult comparison in January and February.

increased 2.1% versus the prior year quarter, despite ongoing operating restrictions and a difficult comparison in January and February. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2 margin of 4.4% was up 30 basis points versus the prior year quarter, excluding the non-cash bad debt reserve reversal from the prior year's result.

margin of 4.4% was up 30 basis points versus the prior year quarter, excluding the non-cash bad debt reserve reversal from the prior year's result. Basic net loss was $(0.14) per share, compared to a basic net loss of $(0.25) per share in the prior year quarter.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 7.9x at the end of the first quarter 2021, versus 7.4x at year-end 2020.

year-end 2020. More than 98% of the Company's restaurants were operating at least one sales segment as of the date of this release, with approximately 67% operating all sales segments. Excluding results of the Venezuelan operation. For definitions please refer to page 14 of this document.

"Our first quarter 2021 results demonstrate the strength of our Three D's strategy, the competitive advantage of our free-standing restaurant portfolio and the benefits of our wide footprint in Latin America. This was the first time since the fourth quarter of 2019 that we generated a positive systemwide comparable sales result, despite facing government-imposed operating restrictions throughout the quarter and a challenging comparison with the first two months of last year. Growth in Drive-thru, Delivery and Digital sales showed no signs of slowing down and our free-standing restaurants surpassed first quarter 2019 sales levels in constant currency," said Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer of Arcos Dorados. "Revenue and profitability results were strong, with positive adjusted EBITDA again in all four divisions and positive operating cash flow at the consolidated level. SLAD and Caribbean, which include several markets operating in hard or relatively stable currencies, drove the consolidated EBITDA and cash flow results. Together with all the learnings we gained in 2020, this helped to offset a slower rebound in NOLAD and mitigate the impact of a temporary tightening of operating restrictions in Brazil, beginning in March. Notably, in Brazil, we gained more than four percentage points of market share3, by far the largest expansion in the industry and reaching our highest level in the last five years." "In the early days of May, comparable sales in the Brazilian market are responding strongly to a loosening of government-imposed operating restrictions and are already back to 90% of 2019 levels. This is very encouraging especially since we are still subject to restrictions on restaurant capacity and operating hours that have significantly reduced or eliminated our ability to operate during many day parts, especially evenings and late night. Having said that, we remain optimistic that progress in vaccination programs and other measures to control the spread of the virus will allow most markets to enter a Full Revival phase sometime in the second half of 2021. In the meantime, we are proud to operate the best Brand in the restaurant industry and will continue to maximize the opportunity, irrespective of market conditions," he concluded. 3 Source: CREST, a syndicated customer study conducted by the research agency The NPD Group.

First Quarter 2021 Results Consolidated Figure 1. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) Currency Constant Translation Currency 1Q20 - Excl. Growth - Venezuela 1Q21 (a) Venezuela Excl. (d) (a+b+c+d) (b) Venezuela % As (c) Reported Total Restaurants (Units) 2,298 2,242 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 587.5 (75.4) 26.1 (0.3) 537.9 -8.4% Revenues from franchised restaurants 30.0 (4.2) (2.6) (0.0) 23.2 -22.5% Total Revenues 617.5 (79.6) 23.5 (0.3) 561.1 -9.1% Adjusted EBITDA 28.5 (2.4) (2.8) 0.7 23.9 -16.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.6% 4.3% -0.3% Net income (loss) attributable to AD (52.3) (0.8) 23.1 0.3 (29.7) -43.2% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 204,070 207,266 EPS (US$/Share) (0.26) (0.14) (1Q21 = 1Q20 + Currency Translation Excl. Venezuela + Constant Currency Growth Excl. Venezuela + Venezuela). Refer to "Definitions" section for further detail. Arcos Dorados' consolidated results may continue to be impacted by Venezuela's macroeconomic volatility, including the ongoing hyperinflationary environment, which has historically led the Company to record significant non-cash accounting charges to operations in this market. As such, the discussion of the Company's operating performance continues to be focused on consolidated results that exclude Venezuela. Main variations in Other Operating Income / (Expenses), net Included in Adjusted EBITDA: There were no material variations. Excluded from Adjusted EBITDA: There were no material variations. First quarter net loss attributable to the Company totaled $29.7 million, compared to net loss of $52.3 million in the same period of 2020. Arcos Dorados' recorded a loss of $(0.14) per share in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $(0.26) per share in the corresponding 2020 period. Total weighted average shares for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 207,265,773 compared to 204,070,029 in the prior year's quarter.

Consolidated - excluding Venezuela Figure 2. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated - Excluding Venezuela: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) Currency Constant 1Q20 Translation Currency 1Q21 (a) (b) Growth (a+b+c) % US % Constant (c) Dollars Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 2,178 2,136 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 586.1 (75.4) 26.1 536.8 -8.4% 4.5% Revenues from franchised restaurants 29.8 (4.2) (2.6) 23.1 -22.6% -8.6% Total Revenues 615.9 (79.6) 23.5 559.8 -9.1% 3.8% Systemwide Comparable Sales 2.1% Adjusted EBITDA 30.0 (2.4) (2.8) 24.7 -17.6% -9.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.9% 4.4% -0.5% Net income (loss) attributable to AD (50.3) (0.8) 23.1 (28.0) -44.3% -45.9% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 204,070 207,266 EPS (US$/Share) (0.25) (0.14) Excluding Arcos Dorados' Venezuelan operation, total revenues in US dollars decreased 9.1% year-over-year, due to the significant average depreciation of key local currencies, primarily the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso. Constant currency revenues grew 3.8% in the quarter, boosted by strong results in SLAD and the Caribbean to overcome a tough comparison with the pre-pandemic months of January and February 2020 as well as ongoing government-imposed operating restrictions throughout the quarter. During the first quarter of 2021, the peak number of temporary restaurant closures remained below 10% of the total footprint compared with 50% in the prior year. As of the date of this press release, more than 98% of the Company's restaurants are operating at least one sales segment and approximately 67% are operating all sales segments. Systemwide comparable sales for the first quarter increased 2.1%, with strong performances in SLAD and the Caribbean (excluding Venezuela). NOLAD continued its steady, sequential improvement versus the prior quarter but remained negative. Brazil generated a small sequential improvement but was negative due to the difficult comparison with the first two months of the prior year and a significant tightening of ongoing operating restrictions, especially in March. The Drive- thru and Delivery sales segments grew 55% and 208% in constant currency versus the prior year quarter, respectively, through a higher average check and efficient product mix management. The Company's unmatched and expanding footprint of free-standing restaurants continued to support topline growth in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) Breakdown of main variations contributing to 1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA 35 $ 30.0 30 $ 24.7 25 $ (2.8) $ (2.4) 20 15 10 5 0 EBITDA Excl. Venezuela 1Q2020 Constant Currency Growth - Excl. Currency Translation - Excl. Venezuela EBITDA Excl. Venezuela 1Q2021 Venezuela First quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Venezuela, reached $24.7 million, with positive contributions from all four divisions. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 50 basis points, but up 30 basis points when adjusted for Puerto Rico's $4.7 million non-cash bad debt reserve reversal included in the prior year result. The margin expansion was mainly driven by efficiencies in Payroll expenses and lower Royalty fees, due to the resumption of growth support from McDonald's Corporation. This was partially offset mainly by higher Occupancy and other operating expenses, which included spending 5% of sales on advertising and promotion after last year's temporary reduction to 4%. Significantly higher margins in the Caribbean and SLAD divisions compensated for margin contractions in Brazil and NOLAD. Consolidated G&A expenses decreased 7.4% year-over-year in US dollars, and increased 7.4% in constant currency terms, which was below the weighted G&A inflation. Non-operating Results Arcos Dorados' non-operating results for the first quarter, excluding Venezuela, included a $9.6 million non-cash foreign currency exchange loss, compared to a non-cash loss of $32.5 million in the same period of 2020. Net interest expense was $2.1 million lower year-over-year. Excluding Venezuela, the Company estimated income tax benefit of $0.1 million in the first quarter, compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million in the prior-year period. First quarter net loss attributable to the Company, excluding Venezuela, totaled $28.0 million, compared to net loss of $50.3 million in the prior year period. Loss per share was $(0.14) in the first quarter 2021, excluding Venezuela, compared to loss per share of $(0.25) in the prior year quarter.

