Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.    ARCO   VGG0457F1071

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcos Dorados : to Host Its Annual General Shareholder's Meeting

03/12/2021 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced that on March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors set the date for the Company's Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held on April 28, 2021, in Bogota, Colombia, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), for all shareholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 12/31/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.
04:02pARCOS DORADOS  : to Host Its Annual General Shareholder's Meeting
BU
02/17ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE : ARCO) Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call
BU
01/28ARCOS DORADOS  : Bradesco Downgrades Arcos Dorados Holdings to Neutral From Outp..
MT
01/26ARCOS DORADOS  : McDonald's using trays made from trash in Latin America
AQ
01/25LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/25ARCOS DORADOS  : in Brazil Is Serving up a New Sustainable Food Tray in its McDo..
BU
01/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/21ARCOS DORADOS  : ARCO Virtual Investor Update (01/2021)
PU
01/21ARCOS DORADOS  : Systemwide Comparable Sales Fall by 7.9% in Q4
MT
01/21MCDONALD  : Franchisee Arcos Dorados Reports Better 4Q Demand
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 936 M - -
Net income 2020 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,08x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 058 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,87 $
Last Close Price 5,08 $
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcelo Rabach Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Tannenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Woods White Staton Executive Chairman
Marco Córdon Chief Technology Officer
Luis Raganato Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.0.99%1 058
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-1.40%157 741
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.5.43%41 148
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-3.62%31 395
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.7.99%25 918
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.32%19 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ