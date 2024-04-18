Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after markets close on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 3, 2024. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation: https://ir.arcosa.com The slides will be available for download in advance of the call Dial in: Domestic 800-579-2568 International 785-424-1619 Conference ID ARCOSA Passcode 64394

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2024 by dialing 888-566-0893 for domestic callers and 402-220-6929 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

