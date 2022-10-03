Arcosa, Inc. Completes Sale of its Storage Tanks Business

– Advances Strategy to Reduce Complexity and Cyclicality of Business Portfolio

– Provides Additional Liquidity to Reinvest in Growth Businesses

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its storage tanks business to Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC for $275 million in cash. The Company plans to initially use a portion of the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility as we evaluate organic initiatives and potential acquisition opportunities.

Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO of Arcosa, commented, “I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of our storage tanks business, a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to shareholder value creation and portfolio simplification. The divestiture is an excellent example of improving a business and preparing it for monetization when market conditions are supportive, enabling Arcosa to realize significant value to ultimately reinvest in our key growth businesses. I want to recognize the great legacy and contributions of the storage tanks business and thank its employees for their service and dedication to Arcosa.”

The Company will provide additional transaction details and update its full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance during Arcosa’s third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As previously disclosed, our forecast for the storage tanks business was for revenues of approximately $245-255 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $52-55 million for full year 2022.

Evercore served as financial advisor to Arcosa, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C. served as its legal advisors.

