    ACA   US0396531008

ARCOSA, INC.

(ACA)
Arcosa, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Gail Peck as Chief Financial Officer

05/27/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Gail Peck as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Ms. Peck has served as the Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Arcosa since Arcosa’s launch as an independent public company in November 2018. From 2010 until November 2018, Ms. Peck served as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of Trinity Industries. From 2004 to 2009, she served as Vice President and Treasurer for Centex Corporation, a diversified building company. Ms. Peck earned a Master of Business Administration from the Kenan Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Ms. Peck will succeed Scott C. Beasley, who announced his plans to resign to accept the Chief Financial Officer role at another company. Mr. Beasley intends to stay on to support an orderly transition of his duties to Ms. Peck.

Antonio Carrillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce Gail’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Arcosa. Gail brings a wealth of experience in the areas of finance and investor relations, as well as a thorough knowledge of Arcosa’s businesses and operations. We look forward to her successful transition into this new role, as Arcosa looks to continue to grow in attractive infrastructure markets and execute on its strategic priorities.”

Carrillo continued, “We want to thank Scott for his dedicated service to Arcosa and contributions to Arcosa’s success and growth since our inception. We wish Scott the best of success with his new opportunity.”

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 931 M - -
Net income 2021 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 3 042 M 3 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 410
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,25 $
Last Close Price 63,15 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,74%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Carrillo Rule President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOSA, INC.14.96%3 042
VINCI15.13%64 863
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%32 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.16%28 446
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.90%21 594
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 701