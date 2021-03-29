Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arcosa, Inc.    ACA

ARCOSA, INC.

(ACA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcosa, Inc. : Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes

03/29/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it intends to commence, subject to market conditions and other factors, a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”).

Arcosa intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the payment of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of StonePoint Ultimate Holding, LLC and affiliated entities (“StonePoint”), which is expected to close in April 2021, to repay any borrowings that may be outstanding under a new $150 million 364-day credit facility at the closing of the offering of the Notes, and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment in whole, or in part, of amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility and other potential strategic investments. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the StonePoint acquisition. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Arcosa and will initially be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of Arcosa’s domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under its existing senior credit facility.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered for sale under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

Some statements in this release, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about Arcosa’s estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. Arcosa uses the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Arcosa expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or our present expectations, including but not limited to assumptions, risks and uncertainties regarding the completion of the StonePoint acquisition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Arcosa’s customer demand for Arcosa’s products and services, Arcosa’s supply chain, Arcosa’s employees’ ability to work because of COVID-19 related illness, the health and safety of our employees, the effect of governmental regulations imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; assumptions, risks and uncertainties regarding achievement of the expected benefits of Arcosa’s spin-off from Trinity; tax treatment of the spin-off; market conditions and customer demand for Arcosa’s business products and services; the cyclical nature of, and seasonal or weather impact on, the industries in which Arcosa competes; competition and other competitive factors; governmental and regulatory factors; changing technologies; availability of growth opportunities; market recovery; ability to improve margins; risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally; whether Arcosa will consummate the offering; the anticipated terms of the Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds; and Arcosa’s ability to execute its long-term strategy, and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For further discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” and the “Forward-Looking Statements” section of “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Arcosa’s Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020, as may be revised and updated by Arcosa’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCOSA, INC.
07:46aARCOSA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
07:43aARCOSA, INC.  : Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
BU
03/22ARCOSA  : to Acquire StonePoint Ultimate Holding for $375 Million in Cash
MT
03/22ARCOSA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operation..
AQ
03/22ARCOSA, INC.  : Announces Agreement to Acquire StonePoint Materials
BU
03/09ARCOSA, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/04ARCOSA, INC.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/25ARCOSA  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Arcosa PT to $70 From $60, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
02/25ARCOSA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/24ARCOSA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 880 M - -
Net income 2021 95,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 3 104 M 3 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 410
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ARCOSA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcosa, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCOSA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 66,75 $
Last Close Price 64,44 $
Spread / Highest target 8,63%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Carrillo Rule President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOSA, INC.17.31%3 231
VINCI7.23%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.54%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.89%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ