Arcosa : Mine Safety Reporting - Form 8-K

Item 1.04. Mine Safety.





On July 25, 2022, the Company received a section 107(a) order issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 at its Arcosa Lightweight location in Brooklyn, Indiana. The order stated that a customer truck driver was observed standing on the top of his truck load of material to adjust his trailer tarp without the protection of a fall harness. The customer truck driver stated he was aware of the mine policy prohibiting such acts. The order was terminated shortly thereafter when the customer truck driver was removed from the mine property. No one was injured in the cited incident.

























