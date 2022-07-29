Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Arcosa, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ACA   US0396531008

ARCOSA, INC.

(ACA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
51.56 USD   +0.23%
07/19Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on a Number of Construction Companies
MT
07/18Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/24ARCOSA, INC.(NYSE : ACA) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Arcosa : Mine Safety Reporting - Form 8-K

07/29/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
aca-20220725

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 25, 2022

Arcosa, Inc.
__________________________________________
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-38494 82-5339416
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
500 N. Akard Street, Suite 400
Dallas, Texas 75201
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (972) 942-6500
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock ($0.01 par value) ACA New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 1.04. Mine Safety.

On July 25, 2022, the Company received a section 107(a) order issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 at its Arcosa Lightweight location in Brooklyn, Indiana. The order stated that a customer truck driver was observed standing on the top of his truck load of material to adjust his trailer tarp without the protection of a fall harness. The customer truck driver stated he was aware of the mine policy prohibiting such acts. The order was terminated shortly thereafter when the customer truck driver was removed from the mine property. No one was injured in the cited incident.






SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Arcosa, Inc.
(Registrant)
July 29, 2022 By: /s/ Gail M. Peck
Name: Gail M. Peck
Title: Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

Arcosa Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 185 M - -
Net income 2022 86,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 486 M 2 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 170
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,44 $
Average target price 65,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Carrillo Rule President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gail M. Peck Chief Financial Officer
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey A. Craig Independent Director
Ronald J. Gafford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCOSA, INC.-2.39%2 486
VINCI-2.55%51 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%31 826
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.61%31 788
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.17%21 266
QUANTA SERVICES26.71%20 879