ArcPacific Resources Corp. CEO, Adrian Smith, Is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We have been putting together some copper and gold focused projects in Canada," shared Smith. "Currently, our flagship project that we are exploring is in southern British Columbia, which is our LMSL project," he continued, noting that the project is located next to the largest copper mine in Canada. "It is quite a good area, it's our main focus, and we have some secondary gold assets that we're also looking into in Canada."

Jolly then commented on the Company's investment potential in the growing mining space. "We're looking for that major discovery," said Smith, adding that the Company's valuation is currently significantly low. "I've been doing this for many years, and I know the steps that we need to go through in order to achieve results that will drive the interest and excitement that gives that significant reward that investors are looking for."

"Do you have any thoughts on the pricing points of gold, silver, or copper?", asked Jolly. "Copper is one of those stable commodities that has the well-sustained supply and demand factor, and is part of the driver towards a greener future," said Smith, adding that the demand and incentives for copper exploration will help the Company secure financing. "It will help reduce the amount of dilution in the company, and serves as a good indication for the long-term outlook of copper."

"In what kind of capacity will GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. be working with the company?", asked Jolly. "GoldSpot has put together a team of technical experts that represent a large amount of experience in the mining industry," said Smith, adding that GoldSpot is currently utilizing reviewing historical data to help drive discoveries at the Company's LMSL project.

"Where are we at with the potential to make new discoveries?", asked Jolly. "Our main focus this year is going to be on the LMSL target," said Smith. "We were recently able to add an additional land package to make our LMSL project bigger," he shared. "We're looking to drive the discovery of global resources up to 300 to 500 million tonnes of copper in the ground," explained Smith. "By acquiring this one resource, we are already progressing towards where we want to be."

"Our Blackdome project can be seen as a very green project; it is at a very early discovery stage," continued Smith. "It has never been drilled," he added. "We have been very pleased with the initial results. Every sample came back with elevated gold," said Smith. "In my mind, setting up a drilling campaign there could lead to a new discovery."

To close the interview, Smith encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's announcements as they continue to grow and advance their projects.

About ArcPacific Resources Corp.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company. ArcPacific owns 100% interest in the LMSL Copper Gold & Silver Project in British Columbia, Canada, in the prolific Quesnel Terrane which is world renowned for its copper and gold endowment. The Company also holds other highly prospective exploration projects in Canada including its Blackdome gold project where it discovered continuous gold mineralization in the first ever trenching at the project. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties and is exploring additional business opportunities. For further information, please visit http://www.arcpacific.ca.

