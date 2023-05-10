Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ARCpoint Inc.
  News
  Summary
ARCPOINT ANNOUNCES INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT

05/10/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Greenville, South Carolina, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing services is pleased to announce that it has engaged Bradley Scharfe through his holding company, Scharfe Holdings Inc., (the “Consultant”) to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company.

During the term of this engagement, the Consultant will conduct investors relations activities to increase the awareness and interest of potential investors in the Company, and the Company will pay the Consultant a service fee of $5,000 per month for a total of $30,000 for the first six months (the “Initial Term”). After the initial term, the engagement will continue on a month-to-month basis and the service fee will be re-evaluated and mutually agreed upon by the parties. The engagement may be terminated by either party at any time (including during the Initial Term) with a 30 days’ prior written notice to the other party.

Neither the Consultant nor Mr. Scharfe holds any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company’s securities or has any relationship with the Company other than as contemplated in the current engagement.

The agreement with the Consultant is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment and background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 130 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.
Jason Tong, Chief Financial Officer
Phone : (604) 889-7827
E-mail: invest@arcpointlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.


