Arctic Fish (AFISH): Q2-24 Trading update

15 Jul 2024 06:30 CEST
Arctic Fish Holding AS
Harvested volumes for the second quarter of 2024 were 1.3 thousand tonnes gutted
weight.
The Operational EBIT in the quarter amounted to 2.3 MEUR.
The Net Interest-Bearing Debt (ex IFRS 16 effects) at the end of the quarter was
119 MEUR.
A full Q2 2024 report will be released on the 21st of August 2024 at 06:30 CEST.
For further information, please contact: CFO Baldur Smári Einarsson, +354
6901222
Arctic Fish in brief
Arctic Fish (AFISH) is a leading salmon farmer in Iceland with an attractive and
sustainable value chain from smolt to sales. The production capacity for the
company is 29,800 tonnes MAB (Maximum Allowed Biomass) and includes licenses
covering 13 farming areas in 6 different fjords, all located in the Westfjords
of Iceland. The company's value chain consists of a state-of-the-art RAS
hatching and smolt production facility, attractive sea sites with high bearing
capacity and high-energy equipment, and a newly completed harvesting facility
with sufficient capacity to secure the utilization of the licenses and growth
objectives for the company.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Arctic Fish Holding AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
ARCTIC FISH HOLDING AS
NO0010917719
AFISH
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Arctic Fish Holding AS published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 04:33:04 UTC.