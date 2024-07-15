Arctic Fish (AFISH): Q2-24 Trading update

Harvested volumes for the second quarter of 2024 were 1.3 thousand tonnes gutted

weight.

The Operational EBIT in the quarter amounted to 2.3 MEUR.

The Net Interest-Bearing Debt (ex IFRS 16 effects) at the end of the quarter was

119 MEUR.

A full Q2 2024 report will be released on the 21st of August 2024 at 06:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact: CFO Baldur Smári Einarsson, +354

6901222



Arctic Fish in brief

Arctic Fish (AFISH) is a leading salmon farmer in Iceland with an attractive and

sustainable value chain from smolt to sales. The production capacity for the

company is 29,800 tonnes MAB (Maximum Allowed Biomass) and includes licenses

covering 13 farming areas in 6 different fjords, all located in the Westfjords

of Iceland. The company's value chain consists of a state-of-the-art RAS

hatching and smolt production facility, attractive sea sites with high bearing

capacity and high-energy equipment, and a newly completed harvesting facility

with sufficient capacity to secure the utilization of the licenses and growth

objectives for the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site