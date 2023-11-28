Arctic Fish Holding AS announced the appointment of John Gunnar Grindskar as the Company´s new COO Farming, effective from 1 December 2023.
John Gunnar Grindskar is a highly experienced seawater executive. He started in Mowi Norway as a site Manager at Hitra in 1992 and has over his career held various seawater related positions in different regions in Farming Norway.
Arctic Fish Holding AS Announces the Appointment of John Gunnar Grindskar as New COO Farming, Effective from 1 December 2023
November 28, 2023 at 12:00 pm EST
