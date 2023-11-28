Arctic Fish Holding AS is a Norway-based holding company which is the parent company of such Icelandic entities as: Arctic Fish ehf., Arctic Smolt ehf., Arctic Sea Farm ehf., and Arctic Oddi ehf. The Group's business is to supply the market with healthy salmon. The Group's strategy is to run effective fish farming operations, as well as to sell the output of its own production. The Group has a modern and high capacity smolt facility with recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) technology. The operating segment Farming is used by the Group to assess performance and profitability at a strategic level. The fish farming business includes smolt production, salmon farming, harvesting activities and sales of the harvested fish. All farming sites are located in the Westfjords of Iceland. G