Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Arctic Fox Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXY   CA04314W1023

ARCTIC FOX MINERALS CORP.

(FOXY)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59:59 2023-03-08 pm EST
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
03/08Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
GL
03/08Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
AQ
02/07Arctic Fox Announces Debt Settlement Transaction
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)

03/09/2023 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 9 mars/March 2023) - Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY) has announced a name and symbol change to Collective Metals Inc. (COMT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,118,634 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on March 13, 2023.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 10, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Collective Metals Inc. (COMT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 118 634 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 13 mars 2023.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 10 mars 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 13 mars/March 2023
Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 14 mars/March 2023
New Name/ Nouveau nom: Collective Metals Inc.
New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: COMT
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 193929 10 6
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 193929 10 6 0
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: FOXY
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 04314W102/CA04314W1023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about ARCTIC FOX MINERALS CORP.
03/08Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
GL
03/08Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
AQ
02/07Arctic Fox Announces Debt Settlement Transaction
GL
02/07Arctic Fox Announces Debt Settlement Transaction
AQ
01/13Arctic Fox Minerals Appoints Interim CEO
MT
01/13Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Appointment of New CEO
GL
01/13Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Appointment of New CEO
AQ
01/13Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
2022Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Announces Awaiting Lidar Results from Uptown Gold Property
CI
2022Arctic fox minerals awaiting lidar results from uptown gold property
AQ
More news
Chart ARCTIC FOX MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Milos Masnikosa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dixon Wayne Lawson President & Director
Paul Chung Independent Director
Jessica Patterson Independent Director
Michael J. Hudson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCTIC FOX MINERALS CORP.0.00%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.96%33 466
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-6.59%27 426
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-13.89%20 446
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.96%17 524
POLYUS0.00%14 854