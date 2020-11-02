Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Arctic Minerals AB (publ)    ARCT   SE0000697948

ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)

(ARCT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arctic Minerals : finds more copper-rich samples at Peräpohja copper project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST

One boulder sample contained 7.7% copper, the highest copper content so far found by the company in Peräpohja; this sample also contained 0.9 grams per ton gold and 89 grams per ton silver. Other sampling results include (i) a boulder containing 2.9% copper, 0.1% lead and 0.15% zinc and (ii) a boulder with 0.42% copper, 42 grams per ton silver, 0.16 grams per ton gold and 6.5%.

These latest results follow Arctic Minerals' previously reported findings of numerous copper-rich outcrops and boulders in Peräpohja (see Press Release of 26 August 2020).

Comment from CEO, Jonatan Forsberg:

We are very pleased with these latest results, which demonstrate the progress which we and our partner, Rio Tinto, are making at the Peräpohja copper project.

It is very encouraging that the latest sampling work continues to build on the excellent results received from the sampling programs in 2018 and 2019. In addition to the latest sample findings, planning activities to commence diamond drilling at selected areas in Peräpohja are also under way.

Fieldwork in 2018 found copper in a number of locations, together with lesser amounts of silver and gold. Samples from both bedrock and boulders contained significant grades of copper, gold and silver. The best of the boulders found in 2018 contained 5.25% copper, 0.4 gram gold per ton and 12 grams silver per ton.

Fieldwork in 2019 found more copper-bearing boulders and outcrops, as well as significant lead concentrations (up to 2.8%) in certain areas. In one case the presence of lead was associated with significant contents of copper, gold and silver, with one sample assaying 2.4% lead, 1.2 grams gold per ton, 265 grams silver per ton and 0.5% copper.

The geology of the Peräpohja Schist Belt of southern Finnish Lapland has many similarities to that of the Central African Copper Belt (CACB), one of the world's main sources of copper and also a major source of cobalt. Arctic Minerals' and Rio Tinto's main exploration target in Peräpohja is a type of mineralisation called 'SSC' (Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper), typical of that found in the CACB. Arctic Minerals has been exploring for copper in Peräpohja since 2017 and has found widespread copper mineralisation in both outcrops and boulders.

Certified Advisor

UB Securities Ltd, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation 'ARCT'.

Disclaimer

Arctic Minerals AB published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:39:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)
04:41aARCTIC MINERALS : finds more copper-rich samples at Peräpohja copper project
PU
08/27ARCTIC MINERALS : Interim report for the first half year (January - June) 2020
PU
08/26ARCTIC MINERALS : Exploration Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2,21 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net income 2019 -6,56 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2019 12,1 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 75,2 M 8,46 M 8,45 M
EV / Sales 2018 17,1x
EV / Sales 2019 28,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Arctic Minerals AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonatan Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Peter Donald Walker Chairman
Krister Söderholm Independent Director
Claes Levin Independent Director
Hanne Markussen Eek Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)0.49%8
BHP GROUP-13.21%110 805
RIO TINTO PLC-3.24%94 418
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.65%28 958
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.18%22 088
FRESNILLO PLC81.58%11 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group