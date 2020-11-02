Arctic Minerals : finds more copper-rich samples at Peräpohja copper project

One boulder sample contained 7.7% copper, the highest copper content so far found by the company in Peräpohja; this sample also contained 0.9 grams per ton gold and 89 grams per ton silver. Other sampling results include (i) a boulder containing 2.9% copper, 0.1% lead and 0.15% zinc and (ii) a boulder with 0.42% copper, 42 grams per ton silver, 0.16 grams per ton gold and 6.5%.

These latest results follow Arctic Minerals' previously reported findings of numerous copper-rich outcrops and boulders in Peräpohja (see Press Release of 26 August 2020).

Comment from CEO, Jonatan Forsberg:

We are very pleased with these latest results, which demonstrate the progress which we and our partner, Rio Tinto, are making at the Peräpohja copper project.

It is very encouraging that the latest sampling work continues to build on the excellent results received from the sampling programs in 2018 and 2019. In addition to the latest sample findings, planning activities to commence diamond drilling at selected areas in Peräpohja are also under way.

Fieldwork in 2018 found copper in a number of locations, together with lesser amounts of silver and gold. Samples from both bedrock and boulders contained significant grades of copper, gold and silver. The best of the boulders found in 2018 contained 5.25% copper, 0.4 gram gold per ton and 12 grams silver per ton.

Fieldwork in 2019 found more copper-bearing boulders and outcrops, as well as significant lead concentrations (up to 2.8%) in certain areas. In one case the presence of lead was associated with significant contents of copper, gold and silver, with one sample assaying 2.4% lead, 1.2 grams gold per ton, 265 grams silver per ton and 0.5% copper.

The geology of the Peräpohja Schist Belt of southern Finnish Lapland has many similarities to that of the Central African Copper Belt (CACB), one of the world's main sources of copper and also a major source of cobalt. Arctic Minerals' and Rio Tinto's main exploration target in Peräpohja is a type of mineralisation called 'SSC' (Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper), typical of that found in the CACB. Arctic Minerals has been exploring for copper in Peräpohja since 2017 and has found widespread copper mineralisation in both outcrops and boulders.

