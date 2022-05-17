Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Arctic Minerals AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCT   SE0000697948

ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)

(ARCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/17 11:06:00 am EDT
0.5760 SEK   -2.37%
03:19pARCTIC MINERALS : board of directors proposes directed set-off issue of up to approximately MSEK 3.0
PU
03/23RESEARCH UPDATE ARCTIC MINERALS Q4 2021 : Mineral Resources at a Discount
AQ
03/17ARCTIC MINERALS : identifies high-grade gold and copper zones at Bidjovagge gold-copper project in Norway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arctic Minerals : board of directors proposes directed set-off issue of up to approximately MSEK 3.0

05/17/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting on 16 June 2022 resolves on the Set-Off Issue to three of the Companys creditors - Geevintti (Risto Pietilä), Peter Walker and Nordic Opportunity AB (controlled by Jonatan Forsberg) - through which the Company will set off debts amounting to in total up to approximately SEK 3,004,095 against issuance of up to 5,006,825 new shares.

The subscription price for the shares in the Set-Off Issue amounts to SEK 0.6 per share, which is the quota value of the share. Since the subscription price corresponds to a premium of approximatelythree per cent compared to the volume-weighted average price for the Companys share during the period from May 11, 2022 to May 17, 2022, it is deemed to correspond to the market value of the shares. Accordingly, the board of directors has ensured that the subscription price is market-based. The subscription price in the Set-Off Issue constitutes a premium of approximately four per cent compared to the closing price on May 17, 2022.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders preferential rights is that the board of directors considers that it is to the advantage of the Companys continued development to reduce the Companys indebtedness through a set-off issue of shares.

The board of directors has carefully considered the possibility of carrying out a rights issue and has come to the conclusion that a directed new issue is most advantageous for the Company and its shareholders in this case for the reasons stated above.

The Set-Off Issue will result in up to 5,006,825 shares and votes in the Company, entailing a total number of shares and votes of up to 148,918,677. The share capital will increase by up to SEK 3,004,095, entailing a total share capital of up to SEK 89,351,206. The Set-Off Issue will result in a dilution of approximately three per cent, based on the number of shares and votes in the Company after the Set-Off issue.

The board of directors' proposal regarding the Set-Off Issue is conditional upon approval at the annual general meeting on June 16, 2022, in Arctic Minerals. The board of directors will publish the notice to the annual general meeting shortly.

Certified Advisor

UB Securities Ltd, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Companys Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The companys shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

Disclaimer

Arctic Minerals AB published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)
03:19pARCTIC MINERALS : board of directors proposes directed set-off issue of up to approximatel..
PU
03/23RESEARCH UPDATE ARCTIC MINERALS Q4 2 : Mineral Resources at a Discount
AQ
03/17ARCTIC MINERALS : identifies high-grade gold and copper zones at Bidjovagge gold-copper pr..
PU
03/17Arctic Minerals Identifies High-Grade Gold and Copper Zones at Bidjovagge Gold-Copper P..
CI
02/25ARCTIC MINERALS : year-end report 2021
PU
02/25ARCTIC MINERALS : Year-end report for the full year 2021
PU
02/25Arctic Minerals AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/17ARCTIC MINERALS : Cobalt and tellurium potential identified at Arctic Minerals' gold-coppe..
PU
01/17Arctic Minerals Announces Cobalt and Tellurium Potential Identified At Gold-Copper Proj..
CI
2021MRKT BUZZ ARCTIC MINERALS : Increased value for Bidjovagge
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,30 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -15,4 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,9 M 8,35 M 8,35 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 276x
Capi. / Sales 2022 829x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Arctic Minerals AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,59 SEK
Average target price 1,14 SEK
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonatan Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Peter Donald Walker Chairman
Krister Söderholm Vice Chairman
Claes Levin Independent Director
Risto Pietilä Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCTIC MINERALS AB (PUBL)-13.74%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.18%158 732
RIO TINTO PLC9.14%108 426
GLENCORE PLC27.22%76 261
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.02%49 791
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)54.14%39 698