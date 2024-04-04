Arctic Paper S A : Annual Report of Arctic Paper SA for 2023 together with Auditor's report
April 04, 2024 at 11:35 am EDT
Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST
Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. herewith publishes the Annual Report of Arctic Paper S.A. for 2023.
Selected standalone financial data
Period
from 01.01.2023
to 31.12.2023
Period
from 01.01.2022
to 31.12.2022
Period
from 01.01.2023
to 31.12.2023
Period
from 01.01.2022
to 31.12.2022
PLN thousand
PLN thousand
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
Sales revenues
195 486
72 460
43 169
15 455
Operating profit/(loss)
248 537
224 463
54 885
47 877
Gross profit/(loss)
249 158
218 975
55 022
46 707
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
251 216
222 906
55 476
47 545
Net profit/(loss) for the financial year
251 216
222 906
55 476
47 545
Net cash flows from operating activities
298 125
277 871
65 835
59 267
Net cash flows from investing activities
(26,624)
(50)
(5 879)
(11)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(218,489)
(79 515)
(48 249)
(16 960)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
53 011
198 306
11 707
42 298
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR)
3.63
3.22
0.80
0.69
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
3.63
3.22
0.80
0.69
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
4.5284
4.6883
As at
31 December 2023
As at
31 December 2022
As at
31 December 2023
As at
31 December 2022
PLN thousand
PLN thousand
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
Total assets
1 287 686
1 144 888
296 156
244 118
Long-term liabilities
44 668
75 036
10 273
15 999
Short-term liabilities
405 043
292 883
93 156
62 450
Equity
837 975
776 970
192 727
165 669
Share capital
69 288
69 288
15 935
14 774
Number of ordinary shares
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
69 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
12.09
11.21
2.78
2.39
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
12.09
11.21
2.78
2.39
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
187 077 014
27 715 113
43 025 992
5 909 532
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
2.70
0.40
0.62
0.09
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
4.3480
4.6899
* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.
** - Balance sheet items and book value per share have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.
Arctic Paper SA is a Poland-based holding company engaged in the paper industry. The Company divides its business into three segments of graphic paper: Fine paper, Newsprint, and Magazine paper. The Company's main activities are manufacturing and sale of graphic fine uncoated and coated paper, under the brands: Amber, G-Print, Munken, Pamo, Arctic, L-Print and AP Tech, among others. It offers uncoated wood-free paper, coated wood-free paper, as well as uncoated wood-containing paper. The Company operates four paper mills, located in Kostrzyn, Poland, Munkendals and Grycksbo, Sweden, and Mochenwangen, Germany. Among the Company's customers are printing houses, distributors, publishing houses and advertising agencies. The Company is a parent entity of the Arctic Paper Capital Group As of December 31, 2011 Arctic Paper AB, based in Sweden, held a 74.8% stake in the Company. On February 26, 2013, the Company increased its stake in Rottenros AB to 54.2%.