Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST
Arctic Paper AB
Annual Financial Report
Annual Report of Arctic Paper SA for 2023 together with Auditor's report

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. herewith publishes the Annual Report of Arctic Paper S.A. for 2023.

Selected standalone financial data

Period
from 01.01.2023
to 31.12.2023		 Period
from 01.01.2022
to 31.12.2022		 Period
from 01.01.2023
to 31.12.2023		 Period
from 01.01.2022
to 31.12.2022
PLN thousand PLN thousand EUR thousand EUR thousand
Sales revenues 195 486 72 460 43 169 15 455
Operating profit/(loss) 248 537 224 463 54 885 47 877
Gross profit/(loss) 249 158 218 975 55 022 46 707
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 251 216 222 906 55 476 47 545
Net profit/(loss) for the financial year 251 216 222 906 55 476 47 545
Net cash flows from operating activities 298 125 277 871 65 835 59 267
Net cash flows from investing activities (26,624) (50) (5 879) (11)
Net cash flows from financing activities (218,489) (79 515) (48 249) (16 960)
Change in cash and cash equivalents 53 011 198 306 11 707 42 298
Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) 3.63 3.22 0.80 0.69
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 3.63 3.22 0.80 0.69
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4.5284 4.6883
As at
31 December 2023		 As at
31 December 2022		 As at
31 December 2023		 As at
31 December 2022
PLN thousand PLN thousand EUR thousand EUR thousand
Total assets 1 287 686 1 144 888 296 156 244 118
Long-term liabilities 44 668 75 036 10 273 15 999
Short-term liabilities 405 043 292 883 93 156 62 450
Equity 837 975 776 970 192 727 165 669
Share capital 69 288 69 288 15 935 14 774
Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 12.09 11.21 2.78 2.39
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 12.09 11.21 2.78 2.39
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) 187 077 014 27 715 113 43 025 992 5 909 532
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) 2.70 0.40 0.62 0.09
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** 4.3480 4.6899

* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.

** - Balance sheet items and book value per share have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.


