Annual Financial Report Annual Report of Arctic Paper SA for 2023 together with Auditor's report Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. herewith publishes the Annual Report of Arctic Paper S.A. for 2023. Selected standalone financial data Period

from 01.01.2023

to 31.12.2023 Period

from 01.01.2022

to 31.12.2022 Period

from 01.01.2023

to 31.12.2023 Period

from 01.01.2022

to 31.12.2022 PLN thousand PLN thousand EUR thousand EUR thousand Sales revenues 195 486 72 460 43 169 15 455 Operating profit/(loss) 248 537 224 463 54 885 47 877 Gross profit/(loss) 249 158 218 975 55 022 46 707 Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 251 216 222 906 55 476 47 545 Net profit/(loss) for the financial year 251 216 222 906 55 476 47 545 Net cash flows from operating activities 298 125 277 871 65 835 59 267 Net cash flows from investing activities (26,624) (50) (5 879) (11) Net cash flows from financing activities (218,489) (79 515) (48 249) (16 960) Change in cash and cash equivalents 53 011 198 306 11 707 42 298 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) 3.63 3.22 0.80 0.69 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 3.63 3.22 0.80 0.69 Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4.5284 4.6883 As at

31 December 2023 As at

31 December 2022 As at

31 December 2023 As at

31 December 2022 PLN thousand PLN thousand EUR thousand EUR thousand Total assets 1 287 686 1 144 888 296 156 244 118 Long-term liabilities 44 668 75 036 10 273 15 999 Short-term liabilities 405 043 292 883 93 156 62 450 Equity 837 975 776 970 192 727 165 669 Share capital 69 288 69 288 15 935 14 774 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 12.09 11.21 2.78 2.39 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 12.09 11.21 2.78 2.39 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) 187 077 014 27 715 113 43 025 992 5 909 532 Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) 2.70 0.40 0.62 0.09 PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** 4.3480 4.6899 * - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to. ** - Balance sheet items and book value per share have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.

