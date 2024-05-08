Arctic Paper S A : Conclusion of significant agreements by the Issuer's subsidiaries
May 08, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT
Share
English
Published: 2024-05-08 08:10:00 CEST
Arctic Paper AB
Inside information
Conclusion of significant agreements by the Issuer's subsidiaries
Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") informs that on May 8th, 2024, it received information about the conclusion of agreements by the subsidiary companies Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB and Arctic Paper Munkedal AB with S.E.R. Sverige AB, regarding the installation and connection to the power grid in both Swedish paper mills of battery electricity storage systems with a total capacity of 24 MW and the provision of system services to the Swedish operator of the electricity transmission system - Svenska Kraftnät.
The agreements were concluded for a period of 15 years, and the estimated impact on the annual consolidated EBITDA of the Issuer's group is estimated to SEK 10-30 million annually for the first two years of operation starting 2025.
Specific legal basis:
Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Further information provided by:
Michał Jarczyński, President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. (+48) 73 033 98 17
This information is disclosed pursuant to the Article 17 Section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation - inside information and was submitted for publication on 8th of May 2024 at 8:10 am CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 9/2024 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange
Attachments:
05075615.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Arctic Paper SA published this content on
08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 May 2024 06:16:05 UTC.
Arctic Paper SA is a Poland-based holding company engaged in the paper industry. The Company divides its business into three segments of graphic paper: Fine paper, Newsprint, and Magazine paper. The Company's main activities are manufacturing and sale of graphic fine uncoated and coated paper, under the brands: Amber, G-Print, Munken, Pamo, Arctic, L-Print and AP Tech, among others. It offers uncoated wood-free paper, coated wood-free paper, as well as uncoated wood-containing paper. The Company operates four paper mills, located in Kostrzyn, Poland, Munkendals and Grycksbo, Sweden, and Mochenwangen, Germany. Among the Companyâs customers are printing houses, distributors, publishing houses and advertising agencies. The Company is a parent entity of the Arctic Paper Capital Group As of December 31, 2011 Arctic Paper AB, based in Sweden, held a 74.8% stake in the Company. On February 26, 2013, the Company increased its stake in Rottenros AB to 54.2%.