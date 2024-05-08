Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") informs that on May 8th, 2024, it received information about the conclusion of agreements by the subsidiary companies Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB and Arctic Paper Munkedal AB with S.E.R. Sverige AB, regarding the installation and connection to the power grid in both Swedish paper mills of battery electricity storage systems with a total capacity of 24 MW and the provision of system services to the Swedish operator of the electricity transmission system - Svenska Kraftnät.

The agreements were concluded for a period of 15 years, and the estimated impact on the annual consolidated EBITDA of the Issuer's group is estimated to SEK 10-30 million annually for the first two years of operation starting 2025.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.