Arctic Paper SA is a Poland-based holding company engaged in the paper industry. The Company divides its business into three segments of graphic paper: Fine paper, Newsprint, and Magazine paper. The Company's main activities are manufacturing and sale of graphic fine uncoated and coated paper, under the brands: Amber, G-Print, Munken, Pamo, Arctic, L-Print and AP Tech, among others. It offers uncoated wood-free paper, coated wood-free paper, as well as uncoated wood-containing paper. The Company operates four paper mills, located in Kostrzyn, Poland, Munkendals and Grycksbo, Sweden, and Mochenwangen, Germany. Among the Company's customers are printing houses, distributors, publishing houses and advertising agencies. The Company is a parent entity of the Arctic Paper Capital Group As of December 31, 2011 Arctic Paper AB, based in Sweden, held a 74.8% stake in the Company. On February 26, 2013, the Company increased its stake in Rottenros AB to 54.2%.

Sector Paper Products