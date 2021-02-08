Log in
Arctic Paper S.A.

ARCTIC PAPER S.A.

(ATC)
  Report
News 
Official Publications

Arctic Paper S A : No 05/2021 Full early redemption of Bonds issued by Arctic Paper S.A.

02/08/2021 | 12:19pm EST
Current report no. 05/2021

Date of preparation: 8th February 2021

Subject: Full early redemption of Bonds issued by Arctic Paper S.A.

General legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 MAR - inside information

Content:

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") in accordance with clause 8.5 of the terms of issue of A series bonds (ISIN code PLARTPR00038) ("Bonds"), the issue of which the Company informed about in the current report no. 24/2016 dated September 30th, 2016, hereby inform about the adoption of a resolution on the early redemption of all Bonds.

The date of establishing the persons entitled to receive benefits due to the early redemption of the Bonds is February 22nd 2021. The early redemption of the Bonds will take place on March 1st, 2021 ("Early Redemption Date").

On the Early Redemption Date the Issuer will redeem 100,000 (in words: one hundred

thousand) Bonds with the total nominal amount of PLN 58,500,000 (in words: fifty eight million five hundred thousand zloty). The benefit amount per one Bond will be PLN 585 (in words: five hundred eighty five zloty) and will be increased by the accrued interest and premium calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of issue of the Bonds.

The purchased Bonds will be redeemed.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arctic Paper SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
