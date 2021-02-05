Arctic Paper S A : no. 04/2021 Commencement of negotiations regarding the conclusion of an agreement on significant financing for the Issuer's Group

the intercreditor agreement concluded on 9 September 2016 by the Company and its subsidiaries with BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., Santander Bank Polska S.A., the

series A bonds in a total amount of PLN 100,000,000 (one hundred million zlotys) issued by the Company on 30 September 2016 (the "Bonds"), the issuance of which was reported by the Company in current report no 24/2016 of 30 September 2016; the Bonds were issued under a bond issuance programme established pursuant to agreements concluded on 9 September 2016 with Haitong Bank, S.A. Spółka Akcyjna Oddział w Polsce related to the programme of the issue of the Company's bonds up to the amount of PLN 150,000,000 (one hundred and fifty million zlotys), the establishment of which was reported by the Company in current report no 20/2016 of 9 September 2016;

the term and revolving facilities agreement dated 9 September 2016 (as amended) concluded by the Company and its selected subsidiaries with a consortium of banks composed of: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., Santander Bank Polska S.A. and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a total amount of EUR 52,400,000 (fifty two million four hundred thousand euro) and PLN 31,500,000 (thirty one million five hundred thousand zlotys), the conclusion of which was reported by the Company in current report no 20/2016 of 9 September 2016;

the refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the Company and its subsidiaries, resulting in particular from:

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") hereby reports that today it decided to proceed with negotiations of a new facility agreement with selected banks in order to obtain funds for:

Subject: Commencement of negotiations regarding the conclusion of an agreement on significant financing for the Issuer's Group

the factoring agreement dated 19 September 2019 (as amended) concluded by and between Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. and Santander Factoring sp. z o.o. with the total factoring limit being PLN 30,000,000 (thirty million zlotys), the conclusion of which was reported by the Company in current report no 22/2019 of 19 September 2019;

the factoring agreement dated 8 February 2017 (as amended) concluded by and between Arctic Paper Munkedals AB, the Company and BNP Paribas Faktoring sp. z o.o. with the total factoring limit being PLN 52,500,000 (fifty two million five hundred thousand zlotys), the conclusion of which was reported by the Company in current report no 04/2017 of 9 February 2017; and

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Haitong Bank, S.A. Spółka Akcyjna Oddział w Polsce, the conclusion of which was reported by the Company in current report no 20/2016 of 9 September 2016;

pledge over shares in Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A., pledges over shares in companies incorporated under Swedish law, i.e. Arctic Paper Munkedals AB and Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB, statements on submission to enforcement by the Company and Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A., registered pledges and financial pledges over bank accounts of the Company and Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A., pledges over bank accounts of Arctic Paper Munkedals AB and Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB, mortgages established on real properties of the Company and Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A., mortgages established on real properties of Arctic Paper Munkedals AB and Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB, registered pledge over assets of Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. and security assignment agreements to secure rights under property insurance policies.

The above-mentioned parameters of New Financing are preliminary and may be changed in the course of negotiations with banks. Additionally, the Company informs that negotiations with banks concerning New Financing may, but need not necessarily end with an execution of a new facility agreement.

The company will provide information on the completion of negotiations and their result in a separate current report.

