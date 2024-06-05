Arcticzymes Technologies ASA is a Norway-based holding company providing support functions to the ArcticZymes AS subsidiary including distribution, administration, finance, Information Technology (IT) and quality assurance. As a life science company, Arcticzymes Technologies ASA is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel and high-quality recombinant enzymes for use in molecular research, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and biomanufacturing. Some of the key features of the Companyâs enzymes include cold activeness and salt tolerance. The Companyâs divided into two operating segments; Enzymes and Corporate. Arcticzymes established logistic hubs in the United States and the Netherlands to serve its customers more efficiently.