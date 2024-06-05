A Norwegian biotech with growth potential

CEO Michael Akoh CFO Børge Sørvoll

June 4, 2024

Nordic Small & Mid Cap Seminar 2024

Handelsbanken

1

2

3

4

5

5

Agenda

Company overview

Market segments and solutions

Transformation and strategic priorities

Market penetration and customer case

Summary and Q&A

Overview

A Norwegian biotech with growth potential

Segment & Customers

  • Targeting segments with high growth potential (MDx & CGT)
  • Customers are life science tools, CDMO, Pharma and Biotech companies
  • Nordic based but global direct sales in US (40%) & Europe (60%)

World class products

  • Novel enzymes for biomanufacturing and molecular diagnostics
  • Strong reputation in Molecular Tools and Biomanufacturing segments
  • Supported by numerous publications
  • Net Promoter Score = 84

Talent & Culture

  • 53 employees, HQ in Tromsø, Norway
  • Management team committed to creating a culture where innovation and commercialization thrives
  • World class R&D team and strong international collaborations
  • Excellent manufacturing capabilities
  • ISO13485 and GMP compliance supported by experienced QA team

Strong Financials

  • Margins > 90% on all products
  • Sales of 119 MNOK (2023), positive cash flow and results
  • Recurring revenue streams potential - sticky business
  • No debt - 240 MNOK in Cash reserve
  • Track record of +20yrs
  • Listed on the Norwegian Stock Exchange

The market and our soluions

The market

Biomanufacturing and Molecular Tools customers

ArcticZymes Technologies

Component partner

"Biomanufacturing"

Customer

Pharma / CDMO

Advanced therapies

over 300 Business-to-Business (B2B) customers

Customer

Diagnostics

"Molecular Tools"

Diagnostics and research

Hospitals

Laboratories

Researchers

End-users

100,000s scientists,

doctors, clinics

5

Growing Markets

Targeting high-growth Biomanufacturing and Molecular diagnostics segments

Biomanufacturing

Focus on Cell & Gene Therapies

  • Enzymes (Nucleases) utilized in the production process of gene therapy (viral vectors)
  • FDA expects more 200 INDs/year and 10-20 approvals/year from 2025 within CGT

Market Size 2023-2030

35

30

30

25

20

15

10

5

CAGR: 20%

5

0

2023

2030

Molecular diagnostics / research

Enzymes for driving assay technologies and innovation

  • New technologies and chemistry driving growth
  • Increasing Compliance
  • Infectious diseases prevalence

Market Size 2023-2027

28

27

26

24

23

22

20

18

CAGR: 5.4%

16

14

12

10

2023

2027

6

Transformation and strategic priorities

Profitability and expenses

In a challenging market we continue to deliver positive numbers

Sales & EBITDA

45

Sales

EBITDA

40

35

30

MNOK

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Margin

20 %

24 %

23 %

7 %

8 %

Q1

12 M

2024

2023

2023

Sales revenues

30,0

31,2

118,9

Other revenues

0,0

0,0

0,7

Sum revenues

30,0

31,2

119,6

Cost of materials

-1,0

-7,4

-11,7

Change in inventory

-0,3

5,4

5,8

Personnel expenses

-18,0

-15,5

-58,9

Other operating expenses

-8,4

-7,6

-32,6

Sum expenses

-27,7

-25,1

-97,4

EBITDA

2,3

6,1

22,2

Depreciation and amortisation

-1,5

-1,6

-6,4

EBIT

0,8

4,5

15,8

Net financials

3,3

1,8

9,0

EBT

4,1

6,3

24,8

8

Organisational restructuring

Cost control during transformation

Number of employees

70

Balance in value chain between internal and external roles

Reduced number of employees in first quarter by 23%

60

Oslo site closure - Impact on the R&D side of business

50

Administration

11%

40

R&D

Corporate

32%

development

6%

30

Business

20

development

and

marketing

15%

10

QA and

0

Operations

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

regulatory

19%

17%

9

Strategic priorities

Building a platform for long term growth - the journey has started

Short Term

1

Continue journey to become more market driven

Commercialization

Channel development

Scientific marketing

2

GMP upgrade of current enzymes

Ability to expand usage in more drug development phases

3

Relaunch of current Molecular tools enzymes

Application data and positioning

Long Term

1

Build Advanced therapies biomanufacturing pipeline

RNA enzymes & NextGen SAN

2

Develop/commercialize new Molecular Tools enzymes

Sample prep, amplification and synthetic biology

3

M&A Opportunities

Build portfolio

Strengthen GMP manufacturing capabilities

Enhance commercial channels

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 01:46:05 UTC.