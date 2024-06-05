A Norwegian biotech with growth potential
CEO Michael Akoh CFO Børge Sørvoll
June 4, 2024
Nordic Small & Mid Cap Seminar 2024
Handelsbanken
Agenda
Company overview
Market segments and solutions
Transformation and strategic priorities
Market penetration and customer case
Summary and Q&A
Overview
A Norwegian biotech with growth potential
Segment & Customers
- Targeting segments with high growth potential (MDx & CGT)
- Customers are life science tools, CDMO, Pharma and Biotech companies
- Nordic based but global direct sales in US (40%) & Europe (60%)
World class products
- Novel enzymes for biomanufacturing and molecular diagnostics
- Strong reputation in Molecular Tools and Biomanufacturing segments
- Supported by numerous publications
- Net Promoter Score = 84
Talent & Culture
- 53 employees, HQ in Tromsø, Norway
- Management team committed to creating a culture where innovation and commercialization thrives
- World class R&D team and strong international collaborations
- Excellent manufacturing capabilities
- ISO13485 and GMP compliance supported by experienced QA team
Strong Financials
- Margins > 90% on all products
- Sales of 119 MNOK (2023), positive cash flow and results
- Recurring revenue streams potential - sticky business
- No debt - 240 MNOK in Cash reserve
- Track record of +20yrs
- Listed on the Norwegian Stock Exchange
The market and our soluions
The market
Biomanufacturing and Molecular Tools customers
ArcticZymes Technologies
Component partner
"Biomanufacturing"
Customer
Pharma / CDMO
Advanced therapies
over 300 Business-to-Business (B2B) customers
Customer
Diagnostics
"Molecular Tools"
Diagnostics and research
Hospitals
Laboratories
Researchers
End-users
100,000s scientists,
doctors, clinics
Growing Markets
Targeting high-growth Biomanufacturing and Molecular diagnostics segments
Biomanufacturing
Focus on Cell & Gene Therapies
- Enzymes (Nucleases) utilized in the production process of gene therapy (viral vectors)
- FDA expects more 200 INDs/year and 10-20 approvals/year from 2025 within CGT
Market Size 2023-2030
35
30
30
25
20
15
10
5
CAGR: 20%
5
0
2023
2030
Molecular diagnostics / research
Enzymes for driving assay technologies and innovation
- New technologies and chemistry driving growth
- Increasing Compliance
- Infectious diseases prevalence
Market Size 2023-2027
28
27
26
24
23
22
20
18
CAGR: 5.4%
16
14
12
10
2023
2027
Transformation and strategic priorities
Profitability and expenses
In a challenging market we continue to deliver positive numbers
Sales & EBITDA
45
Sales
EBITDA
40
35
30
MNOK
25
20
15
10
5
0
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Margin
20 %
24 %
23 %
7 %
8 %
Q1
12 M
2024
2023
2023
Sales revenues
30,0
31,2
118,9
Other revenues
0,0
0,0
0,7
Sum revenues
30,0
31,2
119,6
Cost of materials
-1,0
-7,4
-11,7
Change in inventory
-0,3
5,4
5,8
Personnel expenses
-18,0
-15,5
-58,9
Other operating expenses
-8,4
-7,6
-32,6
Sum expenses
-27,7
-25,1
-97,4
EBITDA
2,3
6,1
22,2
Depreciation and amortisation
-1,5
-1,6
-6,4
EBIT
0,8
4,5
15,8
Net financials
3,3
1,8
9,0
EBT
4,1
6,3
24,8
Organisational restructuring
Cost control during transformation
Number of employees
70
Balance in value chain between internal and external roles
Reduced number of employees in first quarter by 23%
60
Oslo site closure - Impact on the R&D side of business
50
Administration
11%
40
R&D
Corporate
32%
development
6%
30
Business
20
development
and
marketing
15%
10
QA and
0
Operations
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
regulatory
19%
17%
Strategic priorities
Building a platform for long term growth - the journey has started
Short Term
1
Continue journey to become more market driven
Commercialization
Channel development
Scientific marketing
2
GMP upgrade of current enzymes
Ability to expand usage in more drug development phases
3
Relaunch of current Molecular tools enzymes
Application data and positioning
Long Term
1
Build Advanced therapies biomanufacturing pipeline
RNA enzymes & NextGen SAN
2
Develop/commercialize new Molecular Tools enzymes
Sample prep, amplification and synthetic biology
3
M&A Opportunities
Build portfolio
Strengthen GMP manufacturing capabilities
Enhance commercial channels
