ArcticZymes Technologies Announces Nomination of Dr. Frank Mathias as Chairman of the Board

Tromsø, Norway - June 25, 2024 - ArcticZymes Technologies is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Frank Mathias as the new Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Mathias is the CEO at Oxford Biomedica, a leading pure-play CDMO within the cell and gene therapy industry. Dr. Mathias was previously the CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, which he successfully developed into a leading global, full-service CDMO. Prior to Rentschler, Dr. Mathias served as CEO of Medigene AG, a publicly listed immuno-oncology company. During his 30-year career, Dr. Mathias has held senior roles at leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen Deutschland GmbH, Servier Deutschland GmbH, and Hoechst AG. In 2019, he was awarded the "EY Entrepreneur of the Year" title in Germany. Dr. Mathias is a pharmacist by training and completed his Doctorate in Pharmacy at Paris VI University.

"We are very pleased to nominate Frank Mathias as our new Chairman of the Board," said Jon R. Sandberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee. "Frank Mathias' extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate to guide our company into its next phase of development, commercialization and growth."

"I am honoured to join ArcticZymes at such a pivotal time," said Dr. Frank Mathias. "The innovative enzyme solutions developed by ArcticZymes have made significant contributions to advancements in biomanufacturing, enhancing efficiency and quality across the industry. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and collaborative growth."

‍For more information, please contact:

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

CEO, MIchael B. Akoh, Tel: +46 (0) 70 262 37 15

CFO, Børge Sørvoll, Tel: +47 95 29 01 87

ir@arcticzymes.com

‍