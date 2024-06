Arcticzymes Technologies ASA is a Norway-based holding company providing support functions to the ArcticZymes AS subsidiary including distribution, administration, finance, Information Technology (IT) and quality assurance. As a life science company, Arcticzymes Technologies ASA is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel and high-quality recombinant enzymes for use in molecular research, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and biomanufacturing. Some of the key features of the Company’s enzymes include cold activeness and salt tolerance. The Company’s divided into two operating segments; Enzymes and Corporate. Arcticzymes established logistic hubs in the United States and the Netherlands to serve its customers more efficiently.