ArcticZymes Technologies ASA announced the launch of Salt Active Nuclease High Quality GMP Grade (SAN HQ GMP). SAN HQ GMP from ArcticZymes offers a technically superior solution for the enzymatic removal of contaminating DNA from therapeutic products such as viral vectors and vaccines. With the new SAN HQ GMP, ArcticZymes extends its portfolio to include a GMP-grade nuclease.

ArcticZymes recognizes the challenges faced by bio-manufacturers in the advanced therapies sector. To streamline the supplier and material qualification process and to enhance compliance for pharmaceutical industry clients, SAN HQ GMP serves as a superior solution. The inclusion of a US FDA DMF further facilitates regulatory submission.

SAN HQ GMP not only offers a technically superior option for enzymatic applications and provides a more straightforward supplier qualification process for customers. By reducing risks and minimizing resource expenditure on external product qualification, the new SAN HQ GMP ensures that clients in the pharmaceutical industry can access the most cutting-edge solution without compromising on compliance. The new SAN HQ GMP will be available for ordering in the second half of February 2024.