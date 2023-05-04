Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  ArcticZymes Technologies ASA
  News
  Summary
    AZT   NO0010014632

ARCTICZYMES TECHNOLOGIES ASA

(AZT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:02:46 2023-05-04 am EDT
38.40 NOK   -2.29%
ArcticzymesArcticzymes Technologies : Q1 2023 Results and presentation
PU
ArcticZymes Technologies Q1 2023 results
AQ
ArcticZymes Technologies ASA Q1 2023 presentation
AQ
ArcticZymes Technologies : Q1 2023 Results and presentation

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
Tromsø, Norway, 03rd May 2023 - ArcticZymes Technologies (OSE: AZT) reported sales of NOK 31.2 million and an EBITDA of NOK 6.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights from Q1 2023

  • ArcticZymes Technologies (AZT) had Q1 sales of NOK 31.2 million (Q1 2022: NOK 49.2 million, NOK 35.2 million adjusted for Covid effects in Q1 2022)
  • AZT had a positive EBITDA for Q1 of NOK 6.1 million, a reduction of NOK 21.8 million (Q1 2022: NOK 27.9 million, NOK 13.9 adjusted for Covid effects in Q1 2022)
  • Operating expenses for Q1 were 25.1 million (Q1 2022: NOK 21.3 million).
  • Cash flow for Q1 was negative NOK -11.7 million (Q1 2022: NOK 14.2 million), impacted by reduction in payables, investments in intangibles, investment in equipment and increase in inventory, giving a cash balance of NOK 232.5 million (Q4 2022: NOK 244.2 million)
  • Hired Coulter Partners to enable the search for new CEO
  • Launched "ArcticZymes Proteinase HQ" and filed a patent application for a novel nuclease enzyme for application in RNA therapeutics
  • Significant progress on the Drug Master File (DMF) project. Successful in-house GMP audit
  • First large SAN HQ order from a leading, global CDMO

Chairman of the Board Marie Roskrow comments:

"Despite macro headwinds in the financial markets and orders being affected by customer destocking, ArcticZymes has had a solid first quarter. As expected, there were no covid-related sales but growth was seen (quarter-on-quarter) in the molecular tools business with a flat performance in the biomanufacturing space. We expect the effect of destocking to reduce in the second half of the year and customer ordering patterns to normalize.

Significant progress has been made in the preparation of the Drug Master File (DMF) for the SAN-HQ product and we are on track to file to the FDA at the end of Q2."

-Ends-

The access the report click here

To access the Q1 presentation click here

To access the video click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2022 34,1 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net cash 2022 241 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart ARCTICZYMES TECHNOLOGIES ASA
Duration : Period :
ArcticZymes Technologies ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCTICZYMES TECHNOLOGIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,30 NOK
Average target price 42,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jethro Holter Chief Executive Officer
Børge Sørvoll Chief Financial Officer
Marie Roskrow Executive Chairman
Olav Lanes Director-Research & Development, Applications
Darren Ellis Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCTICZYMES TECHNOLOGIES ASA-45.15%184
MODERNA, INC.-27.55%50 192
LONZA GROUP AG28.45%48 755
SEAGEN INC.54.52%37 235
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.72%34 701
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.26%24 783
