Arcturus Therapeutics : expects its COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by Q1 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech firm Arcturus
Therapeutics said it expects to start distributing its
COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the first quarter of next year
after early stage trials showed promising results.
The firm said in a statement late on Monday it had already
struck multi-million dollar supply deals with Israel and
Southeast Asian city-state Singapore, where it is working on the
vaccine with a local university and has been conducting trials.
Arcturus said its ARCT-021 vaccine candidate has been
generally well tolerated in trials so far, with the majority of
adverse events being mild. It added it was urgently working to
start later stage studies and expects to begin shipments early
next year.
The news came as Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19
vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial
results, a major victory in the war against a virus that has
killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)