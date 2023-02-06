Advanced search
    ARCT   US03969T1097

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
21.97 USD   -4.10%
08:31aArcturus Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/31Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Receives Regulatory Approval to Proceed With Clinical Trial for Cystic Fibrosis Drug in New Zealand
MT
01/31Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Application for ARCT-032 Received Approval to Proceed into First-in-Human Studies to Treat Cystic Fibrosis
BU
Arcturus Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/06/2023 | 08:31am EST
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Presentation)

  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023 (2:20 p.m. ET)

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation)

  • Thursday, March 16, 2023 (9:00 a.m. ET)

Webcast links can be found under Investor Relations/Events section of Arcturus’ website.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a global late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology (samRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 583 M 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 86,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,97 $
Average target price 49,40 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
Managers and Directors
Joseph E. Payne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew H. Sassine Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter C. Farrell Chairman
Padmanabh Chivukula Secretary, Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Dushyant B. Varshney Chief Technology Office & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.29.54%583
MODERNA, INC.-3.55%66 559
LONZA GROUP AG21.92%44 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.76%44 054
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.80%28 711
SEAGEN INC.7.38%25 622