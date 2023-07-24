Arcturus to present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, August 9, 2023

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Monday, August 7th and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7th, 2023.

The Company also announced it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, on August 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Arcturus Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Monday, August 7, 2023 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13738872

Webcast: Link

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 (9:30 a.m. ET)

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations/Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.arcturusrx.com/investor-calendar

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a global late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA Technology (samRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and cystic fibrosis, along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

