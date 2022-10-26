Advanced search
    ARCT   US03969T1097

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
17.03 USD   +2.16%
09/27Arcturus Therapeutics to Attend the Following Investor Conferences
BU
09/01Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01Arcturus Therapeutics to Attend the Following Investor Conferences
BU
Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 9, 2022

10/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global, late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, November 9 and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time on November 9, 2022.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 4:30 pm EST
Domestic: 1-888-204-4368
International: 1-323-994-2093
Conference ID: 2581187
Webcast: Link

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a global late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology (samRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations including, amongst others, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net cash 2022 67,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 86,2%
Managers and Directors
Joseph E. Payne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew H. Sassine Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter C. Farrell Chairman
Padmanabh Chivukula Secretary, Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Dushyant B. Varshney Chief Technology Office & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.-54.96%443
MODERNA, INC.-46.23%53 426
LONZA GROUP AG-31.93%38 659
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.95%36 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.09%23 832
SEAGEN INC.-16.71%23 750