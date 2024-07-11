Arcure confirms strong growth momentum: historical half-year revenue of €10.1 million, up 24.5%

A strong increase in revenue, even compared to a very successful first semester 2023, which validates the forecasted growth.

Internationalization confirmed: continuous growth in key regions, such as North America (+34%) and Europe (+23%).

Strong commercial activity, which opens up additional growth prospects for the second half of the year.

A revenue target confirmed for 2024, above €20 million, ahead of the roadmap announced in 2021.

Arcure, a specialist in artificial intelligence for improving safety and productivity in the industry, announced its half -year revenue today. Arcure recorded historic first-half revenues of €10.1 million, up 24.5% compared to the first half of 2023 (€8.1 million).

In thousands euros 1st Sem. 2024 1st Sem. 2023 Variation in k€ in% Half year revenue 10,089 8,106 + 1,983 +24.5

Franck GAYRAUD, Chairman and co-founder of Arcure, comments on this first half commercial result: "For the first time, we crossed the €10 million mark in revenue in the first half of the year, an increase of 24.5% compared to the first half of 2023. In the continuity of the 2023 financial year, this first half of 2024 is marked by a very intense commercial activity. The interest of global industrial players in Blaxtair technologies is reflected in our order book from the first semester. With this commercial dynamic and with second semesters revenues always outperforming first semesters, we are perfectly in line with the announced objective: to exceed €20 million in revenue at the end of the year, thus doubling the revenue of 2021. The adoption of AI in the industry and the growing recognition of the technological leadership of Blaxtair brand continue to drive our strong growth in a market with high growth potential."

Internationalization confirmed: 81% of sales made outside France

The first half rewards efforts focused on international sales development. Arcure particularly strengthened its positions in its two key territories: North America (+34%) and Europe (+23%).

In Europe, the first half was marked by a clear increase in the Germany-Austria zone (+49%), which is decisive for the European industrial market, as well as by the increase in the French market (+21%), with the British Islands (Ireland and the United Kingdom) remaining stable.

The Asia Pacific region and the rest of the world continue to offer new opportunities, accounting for 7% of total revenue in the first half, up 21%.

