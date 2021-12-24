Log in
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

12/24/2021 | 04:11pm EST
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted four new employees options to purchase a total of 23,400 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $44.59, which was the closing price on December 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 M - -
Net income 2021 -248 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 132 M 3 132 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 62,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,59 $
Average target price 64,60 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Kartik Krishnan Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.71.76%3 132
MODERNA, INC.139.29%101 358
LONZA GROUP AG31.75%60 532
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.55.17%53 111
SEAGEN INC.-10.48%28 990
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.93%25 065