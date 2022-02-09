Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

02/09/2022 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted six new employees options to purchase a total of 64,050 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $30.30, which was the closing price on February 8, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 2,025 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05:05pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
02/01Gilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges
RE
01/25Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
01/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Arcus Biosciences' Price Target to $43 From $45; Neutral Rating K..
MT
01/11Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
01/10Arcus Biosciences Provides Update on Clinical Programs, Including Key 2022 Milestones
BU
01/10Arcus Biosciences Provides Update on Clinical Programs, Including Key 2022 Milestones
CI
2021Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
2021INSIDER SELL : Arcus Biosciences
MT
2021ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 185 M - -
Net income 2021 -242 M - -
Net cash 2021 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 129 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 30,30 $
Average target price 64,40 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Kartik Krishnan Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-25.13%2 129
MODERNA, INC.-39.64%62 159
LONZA GROUP AG-19.56%49 211
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.32%47 257
SEAGEN INC.-9.45%25 598
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-12.10%22 159