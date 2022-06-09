Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
23.14 USD   -2.03%
04:11pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
05/31Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/24Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

06/09/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted sixteen new employees options to purchase a total of 35,050 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $23.62, which was the closing price on June 8, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 17,525 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -286 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 694 M 1 694 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
EV / Sales 2023 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 67,1%
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,62 $
Average target price 57,20 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Kartik Krishnan Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-41.64%1 694
MODERNA, INC.-41.52%59 079
LONZA GROUP AG-24.68%43 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.77%41 776
SEAGEN INC.-6.67%26 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.55%18 743