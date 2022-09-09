Advanced search
    US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
2022-09-09
25.46 USD   -0.93%
04:07pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
09/06ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : September 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
08/24Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

09/09/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted ten new employees options to purchase a total of 33,950 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $25.70, which was the closing price on September 8, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 16,975 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -294 M - -
Net cash 2022 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 855 M 1 855 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Jonathan Yingling Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-36.50%1 855
MODERNA, INC.-44.37%55 269
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.63%41 241
LONZA GROUP AG-31.59%39 741
SEAGEN INC.-1.27%28 152
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.33.45%27 162