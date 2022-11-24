Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
27.17 USD    0.00%
04:06pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
11/23Citigroup Lowers Price Target on Arcus Biosciences to $37 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/18BofA Securities Starts Arcus Biosciences at Neutral With $33 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

11/24/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted seven new employees options to purchase a total of 11,400 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $27.17, which was the closing price on November 23, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 5,700 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:06pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
11/23Citigroup Lowers Price Target on Arcus Biosciences to $37 From $40, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
11/18BofA Securities Starts Arcus Biosciences at Neutral With $33 Price Target
MT
11/14Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
BU
11/09Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
11/03SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Arcus Biosciences to $38 From $40, Maintains Out..
MT
11/03Berenberg Bank Adjusts Arcus Biosciences Price Target to $60 From $68, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
11/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/02Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/02Earnings Flash (RCUS) ARCUS BIOSCIENCES Reports Q3 Revenue $33.6M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -276 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 967 M 1 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,17 $
Average target price 45,45 $
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Jonathan Yingling Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-32.86%1 967
MODERNA, INC.-30.38%67 927
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.83%40 439
LONZA GROUP AG-34.80%39 078
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.94%25 650
SEAGEN INC.-19.82%23 015