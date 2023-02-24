Advanced search
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
02/24/2023
18.31 USD   -1.88%
04:06pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
02/21Transcript : Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit, Feb-21-2023 01:00 PM
CI
02/09Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

02/24/2023 | 04:06pm EST
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted three new employees options to purchase a total of 7,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $18.66, which was the closing price on February 23, 2023, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 3,500 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 A2a/A2b receptors) and HIF-2α. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -276 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 351 M 1 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 71,1%
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Jonathan Yingling Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-9.77%1 351
MODERNA, INC.-17.84%56 694
LONZA GROUP AG24.52%44 811
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.98%39 628
SEAGEN INC.26.21%30 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.42%24 319