  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
17.70 USD   +1.96%
04:09pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
03/20Insider Sell: Arcus Biosciences
MT
03/14Transcript : Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar-14-2023 08:30 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

04/11/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted nine new employees options to purchase a total of 34,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $17.36, which was the closing price on April 10, 2023, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 15,200 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 A2a/A2b receptors) and HIF-2α. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 -342 M - -
Net cash 2023 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 267 M 1 267 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 43,25 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Jonathan Yingling Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-16.05%1 267
MODERNA, INC.-10.84%61 766
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%46 293
SEAGEN INC.59.29%38 302
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.90%36 567
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.55%25 501
