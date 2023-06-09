Advanced search
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
21.10 USD   -2.50%
04:36pArcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
06/05Cancer drugmakers rise as industry meet fuels investor interest
RE
06/05Gilead and Arcus Announce Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab Continues to Demonstrate Consistent Improvement in Progression-Free Survival in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Study
AQ
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

06/09/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted two new employees options to purchase a total of 11,600 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $21.64, which was the closing price on June 8, 2023, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 5,800 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 A2a/A2b receptors) and HIF-2α. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 105 M - -
Net income 2023 -331 M - -
Net cash 2023 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 582 M 1 582 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 70,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,64 $
Average target price 43,08 $
Spread / Average Target 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Jonathan Yingling Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.4.64%1 582
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 670
MODERNA, INC.-30.44%47 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.63%38 258
SEAGEN INC.51.52%36 511
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.98%23 713
