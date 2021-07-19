Arcus Biosciences : CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER TRANSITIONS TO ROLE AT GILEAD SCIENCES (Form 8-K)

ARCUS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER TRANSITIONS TO ROLE AT GILEAD SCIENCES

- Kartik Krishnan, M.D., Ph.D. and senior vice president will lead clinical development at Arcus

HAYWARD, Calif. - July 19, 2021 - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Bill Grossman M.D., Ph.D., will transition out of his role as chief medical officer at Arcus Biosciences and into a role at Gilead Sciences as senior vice president of oncology clinical research to oversee Gilead's clinical-stage oncology portfolio. This will include leading Gilead's efforts in the company's alliance with Arcus to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcus's portfolio of investigational cancer medicines. Kartik Krishnan, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, clinical development at Arcus, will assume full leadership of the Arcus clinical development program and continue to work closely with Grossman at Gilead. The transition will be effective July 26, 2021.

In his new role, Grossman will be Arcus's point of contact at Gilead for development activities across the Arcus programs, and this move reinforces both companies' commitment to working together to advance important new medicines for people with cancer. Arcus is thrilled to welcome Krishnan to its executive team and thanks Grossman for his outstanding work in building a world-class development organization that has executed extraordinarily well on Arcus's combinatorial development strategy and placed the company in strong position to fully leverage the opportunities inherent in its five clinical-stage molecules.

Krishnan joined Arcus in 2019 as vice president of clinical development and has been responsible for contributing to much of the strategy, design and execution associated with Arcus's broad array of clinical trials and has assumed increasing responsibilities since December of last year when Grossman began consulting for Gilead while concurrently acting as CMO at Arcus. In recognition of these increasing responsibilities and corresponding accomplishments, Krishnan was recently promoted to his current position. In this expanded role, he will assume additional leadership responsibilities, both strategic and operational, and will liaise with his long-time colleague Grossman to ensure seamless interactions across the two companies.

About Arcus Biosciences

