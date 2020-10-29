Log in
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
News 
All News

Arcus Biosciences Shares Rise 11% on AstraZeneca Partnership

10/29/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares were up 11% at $22.67 after the company said it was in a collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate domvanalimab in combination with Imfinzi durvalumab in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi is the only immunotherapy approved for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC. Results from a Phase 3 trial showed treatment with Imfinzi following chemotherapy and radiation therapy led to unprecedented survival in unresectable Stage III NSCLC, with an estimated 50% of patients surviving four years versus 36% for CRT alone, and 35% of patients not progressing after four years versus 20% for CRT alone.

Arcus is currently evaluating domvanalimab in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1-high metastatic NSCLC evaluating zimberelimab monotherapy, versus domvanalimab with zimberelimab, versus domvanalimab plus etrumadenant with zimberelimab.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain existing rights to their respective molecules and any future commercial economics. AstraZeneca will conduct the trial, and each company will supply its respective anti-cancer agent to support the trial. The companies will share costs for the trial.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1321ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCUS ASA 3.25% 41.3 Delayed Quote.9.59%
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. 12.29% 23.0422 Delayed Quote.102.97%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.05% 7876 Delayed Quote.3.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -147 M - -
Net cash 2020 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 331 M 1 331 M -
EV / Sales 2020 67,2x
EV / Sales 2021 58,3x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 68,1%
