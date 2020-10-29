Arcus Biosciences Shares Rise 11% on AstraZeneca Partnership

By Chris Wack



Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares were up 11% at $22.67 after the company said it was in a collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate domvanalimab in combination with Imfinzi durvalumab in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi is the only immunotherapy approved for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC. Results from a Phase 3 trial showed treatment with Imfinzi following chemotherapy and radiation therapy led to unprecedented survival in unresectable Stage III NSCLC, with an estimated 50% of patients surviving four years versus 36% for CRT alone, and 35% of patients not progressing after four years versus 20% for CRT alone.

Arcus is currently evaluating domvanalimab in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1-high metastatic NSCLC evaluating zimberelimab monotherapy, versus domvanalimab with zimberelimab, versus domvanalimab plus etrumadenant with zimberelimab.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain existing rights to their respective molecules and any future commercial economics. AstraZeneca will conduct the trial, and each company will supply its respective anti-cancer agent to support the trial. The companies will share costs for the trial.

