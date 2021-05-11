Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcus Biosciences : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

05/11/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted eight new employees options to purchase a total of 126,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $28.86, which was the closing price on May 10, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1 ≥ 50% locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) evaluating zimberelimab monotherapy, domvanalimab + zimberelimab and domvanalimab + etrumadenant + zimberelimab. In addition, domvanalimab has advanced into ARC-10, Arcus’s “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab and zimberelimab + domvanalimab and is expected to advance into a registrational study, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, evaluating the curative-intent stage 3 NSCLC setting later this year. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is FcR-enabled, advanced into clinical development to investigate additional indications, with a focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, was in-licensed to enable the development of Arcus’s combination regimens and is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:11pARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
05/05ARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Earnings Flash (RCUS) ARCUS BIOSCIENCES Reports Q1 Loss $-1..
MT
05/05ARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Earnings Flash (RCUS) ARCUS BIOSCIENCES Reports Q1 Revenue ..
MT
05/05ARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/05ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/05ARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides O..
BU
04/26ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Adds to Arcus Biosciences Positive Trend
MT
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Arcus Biosciences Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing..
MT
04/26ARCUS BIOSCIENCES  : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -240 M - -
Net cash 2021 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 049 M 2 049 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 53,20 $
Last Close Price 28,86 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.11.17%2 049
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.19%448 388
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.35%289 530
PFIZER, INC.7.53%222 346
ABBVIE INC.8.46%205 270
NOVARTIS AG-5.03%198 266