    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
Arcus Biosciences : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

06/24/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted ten new employees options to purchase a total of 141,800 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $23.40, which was the closing price on June 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154) is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy. In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is being investigated in a registrational, Phase 3 study, ARC-10, a “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab alone and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. An additional registrational Phase 3 study is being planned in collaboration with AstraZeneca in earlier disease with curative intent. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is Fc-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -270 M - -
Net cash 2021 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 661 M 1 661 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-9.86%1 661
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.34%428 269
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.19%321 632
PFIZER, INC.6.09%218 590
NOVARTIS AG1.55%207 926
ABBVIE INC.6.39%201 349