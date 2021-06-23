Arcus Biosciences : Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Based Combinations Showed Encouraging Clinical Activity in People with Metastatic, PDL1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at First Interim Analysis of Arcus Biosciences' Randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 Study

- ARC-7 and the ongoing ARC-10 Phase 3 registrational study will continue to enroll as planned, and preparations for additional Phase 3 studies are underway for domvanalimab-based combinations across various cancer types

- Zimberelimab monotherapy showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied in this setting

- At time of data cut off, no unexpected safety signals were observed in the ARC-7 study

- Data will be submitted later this year for presentation at a medical meeting

- Gilead is anticipated to make a decision regarding opting into the Arcus anti-TIGIT program later this year

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that, at the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study, both arms with domvanalimab-based combinations showed encouraging clinical activity (measured by overall response rate; ORR) when given as an initial treatment (first-line) to people with metastatic, PD-L1≥50% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied by other companies in this setting. At the time of data cut off, no unexpected safety signals were observed; and the current safety profile for each arm of the study appears to be consistent with known immune checkpoint inhibitors in this setting. All three arms of the ARC-7 trial, and the ongoing ARC-10 Phase 3 registrational study, will continue to enroll as planned; and ARC-7 data will be submitted later this year for presentation at a medical conference.

Our partner Gilead Sciences has an exclusive option to co-develop and co-commercialize domvanalimab and is anticipated to make a decision regarding opting into the anti-TIGIT program later this year. Arcus and Gilead will continue preparations for additional Phase 3 studies of domvanalimab-based combinations and explore development plans for combinations including domvanalimab and etrumadenant.

“This analysis of the dataset for the ongoing ARC-7 study revealed encouraging clinical activity for the anti-TIGIT domvanalimab-based combinations, and furthermore, that the anti-PD-1 zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied in this setting,” said Bill Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arcus. “Next steps are to complete enrollment in all our open domvanalimab studies, execute on our broader plans for Phase 3 studies for domvanalimab across multiple cancer types, and further explore combinations with domvanalimab and etrumadenant.”

About ARC-7 and the domvanalimab Development Program

ARC-7 is an open-label randomized Phase II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab (anti-PD1 antibody) vs. zimberelimab alone vs. domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and etrumadenant (dual adenosine A2a/A2b receptor antagonist) in 150 people as a first-line treatment for PD-L1 ≥ 50% and EGFR/ALK wild-type, metastatic NSCLC. Participants are being randomized 1:1:1 across three study arms and treated until disease progression or loss of clinical benefit. Co-primary endpoints are objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints include safety, duration of response and disease control rates. In this first interim analysis, data were not mature, and PFS was not assessed.

In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is currently being evaluated in ARC-10, an ongoing registrational Phase 3 study evaluating domvanalimab plus zimberelimab vs. zimberelimab alone vs. chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. Based on the ARC-7 data, additional Phase 3 studies are planned for domvanalimab-based combination across various cancer types.

About domvanalimab and Arcus’ anti-TIGIT program

Domvanalimab, Arcus’ most advanced anti-TIGIT candidate, is an Fc-silent investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to TIGIT, a protein receptor on immune cells that acts as a brake on the immune response. Cancer cells can exploit TIGIT to avoid detection by the immune system. Domvanalimab binds to TIGIT to free up immune activating pathways and activate immune cells to attack and kill cancer cells.

Arcus is developing a second anti-TIGIT candidate, AB308, an Fc-enabled investigational monoclonal antibody in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. AB308 is currently in Phase I studies for advanced malignancies.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A 2a /A 2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154) is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy. In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is being investigated in a registrational, Phase 3 study, ARC-10, a “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab alone and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. An additional registrational Phase 3 study is being planned in collaboration with AstraZeneca in earlier disease with curative intent. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is Fc-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

