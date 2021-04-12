Log in
Arcus Biosciences : Investor Presentation April 2021

04/12/2021
OUR VISION: COMBINING TO CURE

WITH BEST-IN-CLASS CANCER THERAPIES

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

APRIL 2021

NYSE: RCUS

Forward-looking Statements/Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Arcus Biosciences, Inc. ("we," "Arcus" or the "Company") made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding events or results to occur in the future contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements about our strategy, advantages, expectations for the company, potential of our investigational products, upcoming milestones and associated timing, the anticipated benefits of our collaborations with Gilead, Taiho and AstraZeneca, and expectations regarding our available cash and investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainty associated with pharmaceutical product development and clinical trials; delays in our clinical trials due to difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or supplying product for such clinical trials; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with our collaboration arrangement with Gilead including our dependence on Gilead for the successful development and commercialization of our investigational products; risks associated with preliminary or interim data, or results from early-stage studies and the applicability of the results described herein to our subsequent clinical trials; the emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; differences in interpretation of our clinical trial results; changes in the competitive landscape; our limited operating history and our ability to manage our growth; and risks regarding our license and collaboration agreements and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the forward-looking statements made herein are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

The Arcus name and logo are the property of Arcus. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of Arcus.

2021 Will Be a Pivotal Year for Arcus

  • Rapidly advancing five clinical-stage product candidates
    • Essential backbone antibodies:
      • AB154 (Domvanalimab): Anti-TIGIT mAb (FcR silent) - randomized interim-analysisread-out for ARC-7 planned in 2Q:21 (in 1L NSCLC, PD-L1 ≥ 50%); Initiated ARC-10, our registrational trial to support both Dom + Zim and Zim monotherapy approvals
      • AB308: Anti-TIGIT mAb (FcR enabled) to target heme malignancies; First patient dosed April 2021
      • AB122 (Zimberelimab): Anti-PD-1 mAb with clear line-of-sight to commercialization; enables portfolio combination strategies
    • Two internally discovered small molecules targeting the adenosine axis:
      • AB928 (Etrumadenant): First dual A2aR / A2bR antagonist to enter the clinic
      • AB680: First small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic; both IV and oral formulations in development
  • Six Arcus sponsored randomized trials with preliminary data from several of these randomized trials expected in 2021
  • Advancing additional small molecule programs
    • HIF-2α inhibitor anticipated to enter clinical development in 2H2021
  • Well-positionedto unlock the value of our pipeline
    • ~$735M in cash as of 12/31/20; the addition of $220 million in proceeds from Gilead's equity investment in February 2021 provides funding at least through 2023
    • "All-in"Gilead partnership provides significant financial and other resources to more fully exploit our portfolio
    • Clinical collaboration with AstraZenca for PACIFIC-8 (Phase 3 trial in Stage III NSCLC) further validates the therapeutic potential of domvanalimab; initiation of registrational trial expected in 2H21

Broad Clinical Program Targeting Major Cancers, Including

Those Not Responsive to PD-(L)1 Therapy

WT 1L

EGFRm 2L+

NSCLC

WT 1L

PD-L1 High

Stage 3

1L

CRPC 2L+ 2L+

2L

CRC 3L

>3L

PDAC 1L

Phase 1

Phase 1b

Randomized/Phase 2

Pivotal/Phase 3

Zim ± Dom ± Etruma

Zim + Carbo/Pem ± Etruma

Dom + Zim vs. Zim vs. Chemo

Durva ± Dom1

PACIFIC-8

Etruma + Zim + Enza

Etruma + Zim + Doce

Etruma + Zim ± AB680

Etruma + Zim + FOLFOX* vs.

FOLFOX*

Etruma + Zim + FOLFOX* vs. Rego

Etruma Combinations

AB680 + Zim + Gem/Nab-pac

Zim: zimberelimab; Dom: domvanalimab; Etruma: etrumadenant; Rego: regorafenib

PLANNED 2H2021

Gem: gemcitabine; FOLFOX: (folinic acid, fluorouracil; oxaliplatin); Nab-pac:nab-paclitaxel; Doce: docetaxel;

Carbo: carboplatin; Pem: pemetrexed, Durva: durvalumab; Enza: enzalutamide

NSCLC: non-small cell lung cancer; CRPC: castrate-resistant prostate cancer; CRC: colorectal cancer; PDAC: pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

1Clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca; AZ will be the primary sponsor of PACIFIC-8.

* +/- biologic

Multiple Important Readouts Are Expected In 2021

COMBINATION / ARMS

SETTING

MILESTONE

ANTICIPATED TIMING

AB680 + Zim +

Phase 1/1b Trial in 1L

- Initial dose-escalation data

January 2021

Gem/Nab-pac

Pancreatic Cancer

(ASCO GI)

- Additional data from dose-

2H21

escalation / expansion

Zim + Dom vs. Zim vs.

Randomized Phase 2

- Conduct of interim

2Q21

Zim + Dom + Etruma

Trial in 1L NSCLC (PD-L1

analysis

≥ 50%)

- Presentation of IA data

2H21

Etruma + Zim + Carbo/Pem

Randomized Phase 1/2

- Initial randomized data

2H21

vs. Zim + Carbo/Pem

Trial in TKI R/R EGFR+

NSCLC

Etruma + Zim + SOC

Randomized Phase 2 Trial

- Preliminary data from an

2Q21

vs. SOC

in 2L/3L Metastatic

initial cohort

castrate-resistant prostate

- Initial randomized data

2H21

cancer (mCRPC)

Etruma + Zim + FOLFOX

Randomized Phase 2

- Initial randomized data

1H22

vs. SOC

Trial in 2L/3L/3L+

for 2L/3L cohorts; single-

Colorectal cancer

arm data for 3L+

Disclaimer

Arcus Biosciences Inc. published this content on 10 April 2021


