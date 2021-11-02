Arcus Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Recent Corporate Highlights

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecule and combination medicines for people with cancer, today announced that the company will report its financial results and a corporate update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of five investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, CD73 and the adenosine axis. For more information about Arcus Biosciences clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

