    RCUS   US03969F1093

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Recent Corporate Highlights

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecule and combination medicines for people with cancer, today announced that the company will report its financial results and a corporate update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of five investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, CD73 and the adenosine axis. For more information about Arcus Biosciences clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -307 M - -
Net cash 2021 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 435 M 2 435 M -
EV / Sales 2021 48,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 63,3%
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Robert C. Goeltz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
Kartik Krishnan Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.31.36%2 435
MODERNA, INC.222.74%136 097
LONZA GROUP AG34.18%62 184
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.49%49 458
SEAGEN INC.1.98%32 660
CELLTRION, INC.-42.48%23 826