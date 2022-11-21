Advanced search
ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ARQT)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Publishes First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
GL
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Publishes First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
AQ
Arcutis ZORYVE Cream 0.3% Added to Express Scripts, Inc. National Formularies in the United States
AQ
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Publishes First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

11/21/2022 | 09:16am EST
  • Report highlights efforts to advance diversity and inclusion, access to medicine, sustainable business practices, and governance

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), an early-stage commercial company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report including a baseline of key performance metrics.

“Our first ESG report highlights the commitment of Arcutis to be an upstanding global citizen and make a positive impact by executing our business in a socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible manner,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and CEO. “In particular, we are proud of the progress we have made to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into our culture and practices, from hiring and professional development to conducting clinical trials. In addition, we believe we can bring meaningful innovation to medical dermatology through safe and effective therapies that are affordable and accessible.”

The report is aligned with the IFRS Foundation's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as of December 31, 2021. It was developed by a cross-functional corporate responsibility working group led by the Corporate Head of ESG, with direction from the Arcutis senior leadership team with oversight from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Arcutis' Board of Directors. The full ESG report is available on the ESG page and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process, regulatory approval and commercialization process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as amended on March 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:
Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
asheldon@arcutis.com

Investors
Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations
emcintyre@arcutis.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,64 M - -
Net income 2022 -324 M - -
Net cash 2022 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 140 M -
EV / Sales 2022 376x
EV / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 96,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,72 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd Franklin Watanabe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott L. Burrows Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick J. Heron Chairman
David W. Osborne Chief Technical Officer
David Berk Vice President-Clinical Development
