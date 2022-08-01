Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARQT   US03969K1088

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ARQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
24.26 USD   +3.85%
07:31aArcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) Cream 0.3% for Plaque Psoriasis
GL
07:30aArcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) Cream 0.3% for Plaque Psoriasis
AQ
07/29Arcutis Biotherapeutics' Plaque Psoriasis Cream Zoryve Wins US FDA Nod
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) Cream 0.3% for Plaque Psoriasis

08/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), an early-stage commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, will host a conference call for investors today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event here. A live webcast of the call and presentation material will also be available on the “Events” section of the Company's Investor website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis website following the call.

About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, commercialization of newly approved products and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as amended on March 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
asheldon@arcutis.com

Investors
Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations
emcintyre@arcutis.com


All news about ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:31aArcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE&tr..
GL
07:30aArcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE&tr..
AQ
07/29Arcutis Biotherapeutics' Plaque Psoriasis Cream Zoryve Wins US FDA Nod
MT
07/29FDA Approves Arcutis' ZORYVE™ (Roflumilast) Cream 0.3% For the Treatment of Plaqu..
GL
07/29FDA Approves Arcutis’ Zoryve (Roflumilast) Cream 0.3% for the Treatment of Plaque ..
CI
07/29ARCUTIS : FDA OKs Zoryve Cream to Treat Plaque Psoriasis in Patients 12 and Older
DJ
07/11Arcutis Canadian Unit Says Regulator Accepts New Drug Submission for Roflumilast Cream ..
MT
07/11Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reaches Regulatory Milestone with Health Canada Acceptance of N..
AQ
07/11Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Health Canada Accepts for Review the New Drug Submiss..
GL
07/11Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Health Canada Accepts for Review the New Drug Submiss..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,75 M - -
Net income 2022 -295 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 247 M 1 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 303x
EV / Sales 2023 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,26 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd Franklin Watanabe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott L. Burrows Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick J. Heron Chairman
David W. Osborne Chief Technical Officer
David Berk Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.16.97%1 247
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.71%74 945
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 717
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.89%62 675
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.23%40 262
BIONTECH SE-35.94%40 135