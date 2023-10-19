Corporate Overview
Legal Disclaimers
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including
information concerning our current and future financial performance,
business plans and objectives, current and future clinical and preclinical development activities, current and future commercialization activities, timing and success of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements, updates and results of our clinical trials and related data, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, competitive position, industry environment, and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to, those related to the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; our plans to develop and commercialize targeted therapeutics, including our lead product candidates roflumilast cream and roflumilast foam; the progress of patient enrollment and dosing in our clinical trials; the ability of our product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in the clinical trials; the safety profile of our product candidates; the potential for data from our clinical trials to support a marketing application, as well as the timing of these events; our ability to obtain funding for our operations, development and commercialization of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; current and future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; our dependence on third party manufacturers; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our ability to
identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential consistent with our commercial objectives; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.
Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing
environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made
by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
For further information with respect to Arcutis, we refer you to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC. In addition, we are subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, we file periodic reports, current
reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. These
periodic reports, current reports, proxy statements and other information are available for review at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
2
Our Strategy to Build the Preeminent Immuno- Dermatology Company
Filling the innovation gap
in the dermatology drug sector
Elevating the standard of care
to simplify disease management and optimize drug efficacy, safety, and tolerability
Developing potential best- in-class
and innovative topical dermatology therapies against validated biological targets
World-class leadership team
>50 FDA-approved products
Rapidly advancing
a broad, innovative pipeline with strong IP protection for clinical assets
FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration; IP = intellectual property
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
3
Recent Business Updates - Laying the Groundwork for Long-Term Growth
ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.3% launch building momentum with ~100,000 TRx launch-to-date; new Chief Commercial Officer on-board
$8.1 million in ZORYVE net product revenues for Q3 2023, reflecting sequential demand growth and a GTN % in the low 70s; $38.1 million in total revenues for the quarter with Huadong upfront
Filed sNDA for roflumilast cream 0.15% in atopic dermatitis down to age of 6; expect Q3 '24 approval and potential launch
Announced positive results from INTEGUMENT-OLE showing durable and improving efficacy in atopic dermatitis
Announced positive results in atopic dermatitis from INTEGUMENT-PED trial with roflumilast cream 0.05% in children ages 2-5
Strengthened capital position with Huadong outlicense, ~$228 million cash1 as of 9/30/23
TRx = total prescriptions; GTN = gross-to-net; sNDA = supplemental New Drug Application; 1Cash, Restricted Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities as of September 30, 2023. This slide contains preliminary financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This information is based upon our estimates and is subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures. Our actual results may differ from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures and final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time our final quarterly financial statements are completed. There can be no assurances that these estimates will be realized, and estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within our control.
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
4
Broad and Deep Pipeline Continues to Progress
Formulation Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
NDA Review
Approved
Commercial
Rights
Roflumilast
Plaque Psoriasis
Worldwide
(ex-China)
Cream
Worldwide
(ARQ-151)
Atopic Dermatitis (0.15% strength)
(ex-China)
Roflumilast
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Worldwide
(ex-China)
Foam
Worldwide
(ARQ-154)
Scalp Psoriasis
(ex-China)
ARQ-252
Hand Eczema
U.S., EU,
Japan, Canada
Cream
U.S., EU,
(JAK1 Inhibitor)
Vitiligo
Japan, Canada
ARQ-255
U.S., EU,
Suspension
Alopecia Areata
Japan, Canada
(JAK1 Inhibitor)
ARQ-234
Atopic Dermatitis
Worldwide
(CD200R)
Other
Acne, Palmoplantar
Preclinical
Psoriasis, Nail
Projects
Psoriasis, Rosacea
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
5
Topical Roflumilast:
Total Patient Opportunity Potential to Grow ~10X
Total US Topical Roflumilast Addressable Market
14
12
of Patients
10
U.S. Commercial
6.3
Patients Only
8
13.1
Millions
6
2.9
Addressable Through
PCP Partnership
4
1.4
Addressable with
1.2
2
Medicare/ Medicaid
Coverage
0
1.3
PsO
Seb Derm
AD
PsO/AD/SD Gov't
PCP/Ped
Total
PCP = primary care providers
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
6
Arcutis Enjoys Strong IP Protection
19
Issued U.S. and foreign
patents relating to
topical roflumilast
formulations
3
Issued U.S. patents for
method of treatment
using topical roflumilast
3
Issued foreign patents
for use of a critical
ingredient in topical
roflumilast formulations
1
Issued U.S. patent on anti-
fungal properties of
roflumilast
1 Pending U.S. patent applications on novel restorative effect of the roflumilast cream vehicle
Pending U.S. patent application on use
of a critical ingredient in topical
1 roflumilast formulations
3
Pending U.S. patent applications for
the Deep Dermal Drug Delivery (4D)
Technology underlying ARQ-255
1
Issued U.S. patent for novel JAK1
inhibitor formulation (ARQ-252)
Roflumilast
Patent Protection
Expected Until
At Least
2037
1As of 9/31/23; PK = pharmacokinetics; PDE4 = phosphodiesterase 4; JAK = Janus Kinase
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
7
Plaque Psoriasis - Significant Unmet Needs in Treatment Paradigm
~9M
>90%
individuals in the
of U.S. patients
U.S. affected
treated with
topical drugs
Past topical therapies have
numerous shortcomings
Physicians and patients forced to trade-off between efficacy and safety/tolerability
81% of patients wish they had more topical treatment alternatives to steroids1
1 Skin Insights: Uncovering Psoriasis survey of >500 adults who use topicals, March 2022
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
8
Rapid, Robust Efficacy on IGA Success in Both Phase 3 DERMIS Trials in Plaque Psoriasis
IGA Success
IGA Success
Percentage of Patients
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
DERMIS-1
p < 0.0001
p < 0.0001
41.5%
32.4%
p < 0.0001
19.8%
p < 0.05
6.3%
6.2%
5.8%
2.6%
2.3%
Week 2
Week 4
Week 6
Week 8
ZORYVE Cream 0.3% (n=286)
Vehicle (n=153)
Percentage of Patients
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
DERMIS-2
p < 0.0001
36.7%
p < 0.0001
p < 0.0001
26.0%
18.6%
5.5%
4.5%
7.1%
3.2%
2.0%
Week 2
Week 4
Week 6
Week 8
ZORYVE Cream 0.3% (n=290)
Vehicle (n=152)
IGA = Investigator's Global Assessment; IGA Success = Clear or Almost Clear with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline; ITT Population
Statistical analysis based on multiple imputation; Week 2, 4, and 6 consistent with label
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
9
ZORYVE Delivered Clinically Meaningful Response in 3 out of 4 Patients
% Change in PASI Total Score at Week 8 - Pooled DERMIS Trials
ZORYVE Cream 0.3%
N=519
100 -
100 -
80 -
PASI-50
80 -
72%
baselinefromChange(%)
60 -
PASI-75
baselinefromChange(%)
60 -
40 -
40%
40 -
20 -
PASI-90
20 -
20%
0 -
0 -
-20 -
-20 -
-40 -
-40 -
-60 -
-60 -
-80 -
-80 -
-100 -
-100 -
Vehicle
N=263
PASI-50
26%
PASI-75
7%
PASI-90
2%
PASI = Psoriasis Area and Severity Index
©Copyright 2023. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Presentation designed for an investor audience.
10
