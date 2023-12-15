By Denny Jacob

Arcutis Biotherapeutics' new drug application for zoryve topical foam as a treatment for seborrheic dermatitis received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The early commercial-stage company said the zoryve's approval is for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in people ages nine years and older.

Arcutis intends to make zoryve foam widely available through wholesaler and dermatology pharmacy channels as a new treatment option by the end of January.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-23 1734ET