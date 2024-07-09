By Sabela Ojea

Arcutis Biotherapeutics said the U.S. Food and Administration has approved its supplemental new drug application for Zoryve cream to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday said the cream has been approved for adult and pediatric patients age six and older.

Zoryve rapidly improves and controls disease, including itch, the most bothersome reported symptom, the company said.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema, affecting 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the U.S.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-24 1732ET