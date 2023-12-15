By Ben Glickman

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics rose late Friday after the company's treatment for a skin condition was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The stock was up 18% to $2.89 in after-hours trading, following a 3.9% drop at Friday's close. Shares are down about 84% this year.

Zoryve topical foam has been approved for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition which mostly affects the scalp, the Westlake Village, Calif.-based dermatology company said.

A cream form of Zoryve was already approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 6 years of age and older. Net product revenues for the cream were $8.1 million in the third quarter, Arcutis reported last month.

Arcutis said it plans to make the topical foam widely available by the end of next month.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-23 1758ET